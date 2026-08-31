Here's Who Made the Ravens' Initial 2026 Roster

Outside Linebacker (5)

Burke is the only undrafted rookie on defense to make the 53-man roster and is the feel-good story of Ravens cuts. After growing up in Pasadena, Md., Burke was originally committed to play lacrosse at the University of Maryland. He instead stuck with football, and the move has now officially led to a full-time NFL roster spot. Burke was simply too good to keep off the 53-man roster after registering six tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hits, and a sack in the preseason. After Isaac's first two seasons were mostly lost to injuries, he got a late start this summer. He had some bright moments in training camp and the preseason, where he finished with six tackles and a sack against the Commanders, but was simply beaten out by Burke.