Here's Who Made the Ravens' Initial 2026 Roster

The Ravens' initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season is set.
After a 3-0 preseason, Baltimore had tough decisions to make, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines. With an excess of talent, the Ravens swung a couple trades, dealing defensive lineman C.J. Okoye to the New York Giants and reportedly sending undrafted rookie offensive tackle Diego Pounds to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Baltimore also opted not to put defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike or inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan on injured reserve, a signal that both are expected to be game ready sooner than later. They would've been required to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season on IR.
After cuts were made by the 6 p.m. deadline, here's who remained on Baltimore's roster:
Quarterback (3)
In: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano
Out: Austin Reed
It seemed unlikely that the Ravens would keep three quarterbacks, something they haven't done on the initial roster since 2020. However, Fagnano simply won a spot over the summer, sealing it with his spectacular preseason in which he led the league with 509 passing yards. In the three preseason games, the undrafted rookie also tossed three touchdowns to one interception and completed 74.7% of his passes.
Running Back (3)
In: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali
Out: Jonathan Ward, Donte McMillan, Elijah Tau-Tolliver
IR -- designated for return: Adam Randall
The surprise is Randall going on injured reserve after a preseason finale in which he had a memorable stiff arm. That leaves the Ravens with three running backs, which still feels like enough given that Henry will be a workhorse and Hill is a prized backup. Ali will be the No. 3 and a primary kick returner. It was unclear how much of an offensive role Ali or Randall would have behind Henry and Hill.
Wide Receiver (6)
In: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Kobi Lane, Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt, LaJohntay Wester
Out: Chris Moore, Dayton Wade, Xavier Guillory, Cornelius Johnson, Cortez Braham Jr., Octavian Smith Jr.
The biggest question at wide receiver entering training camp was who was going emerge as the No. 3 option and whether the team could bring in another veteran. Lane's emergence answered both, as he's projected to have a substantial role in the offense, as well as Walker. The Ravens' depth emerged, as Wester caught a pair of touchdowns in the preseason and is again in line to be the team's primary punt returner.
Tight End/Fullback (4)
In: Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matt Hibner, Josh Cuevas
Out: Lucas Scott, Ty Pezza
While the tight end room looks a lot different from last year, it was clearly outlined after the draft. Andrews will lead the way, with fellow veteran Smythe taking over a primary blocking role. The rookies, Hibner and Cuevas, will look to carve out offensive roles after each grew throughout training camp and flashed their potential in preseason games.
Offensive Line (9)
In: LT Ronnie Stanley, LG John Simpson, C Jovaughn Gwyn, C Ethan Pocic, RG Vega Ioane, RT Roger Rosengarten, G Andrew Vorhees, G/T Emery Jones Jr., OT Carson Vinson
Out: OT Deigo Pounds (traded), OT David Sharpe, OT Gerad Lichtenhan, G/C Corey Bullock, G Evan Beerntsen, C Nick Dawkins
Vinson won the backup left tackle and possible swing tackle spot. Pounds had the second-highest Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of any offensive tackle in the NFL preseason, and the Ravens flipped him to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick. Vinson also beat out Lichtenhan, who could spend another year on the practice squad. Bullock made the 53-man roster last season, but an injury led to a late start to training camp and there was plenty of competition from more established veterans. Beerntsen was a seventh-round pick, but the Ravens have more quality guard depth this year than last.
Defensive Line (6)
In: Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington Jr., John Jenkins, Aeneas Peebles
Out: C.J. Okoye (traded), Rayshaun Benny, David Olajiga, Aaron Graves, Dion Wilson Jr.
It's good news that Madubuike wasn't placed on IR. He has yet to participate in 11-on-11 action, but it's another sign of optimism and progress in his return after missing most of last season with a neck injury. Head Coach Jesse Minter said the defensive line was the tightest battle, but Jenkins' experience and Peebles' pass rush prowess helped push them over the top. Getting a 2028 seventh-round pick for Okoye was good considering there were many talented defensive linemen cut around the league. A seventh-round pick, Benny flashed his prowess and could stay on the practice squad to continue to develop with his college and now NFL coach, Lou Esposito.
Outside Linebacker (5)
In: Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, Zion Young, Ethan Burke
Out: Adisa Isaac, Kaimon Rucker
Burke is the only undrafted rookie on defense to make the 53-man roster and is the feel-good story of Ravens cuts. After growing up in Pasadena, Md., Burke was originally committed to play lacrosse at the University of Maryland. He instead stuck with football, and the move has now officially led to a full-time NFL roster spot. Burke was simply too good to keep off the 53-man roster after registering six tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hits, and a sack in the preseason. After Isaac's first two seasons were mostly lost to injuries, he got a late start this summer. He had some bright moments in training camp and the preseason, where he finished with six tackles and a sack against the Commanders, but was simply beaten out by Burke.
Inside Linebacker (4)
In: Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan, Jay Higgins IV
Out: Carl Jones Jr., Jamon Johnson, Michael Barrett, Dominic DeLuca
The Ravens kept Buchanan on the 53-man roster, which is a signal that they expect him to be game-ready early in the season. Buchanan has not participated in any 11-on-11 drills yet but has made an incredibly fast recovery from his major knee injury on Dec. 14. Higgins beat out competition, including from a pair of undrafted rookies like he was last season, for the final spot.
Cornerback (6)
In: Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Keyon Martin, Chandler Rivers
Out: Robert Longerbeam, Marquise Robinson, Amani Oruwariye, Lardarius Webb Jr.
IR -- designated for return: Bilhal Kone
Longerbeam came back from an injury that sidelined him all of last season and made a push to make the roster, but he was beaten out by Martin and Rivers, who made numerous plays in training camp and the preseason. Another sixth-round pick last season, Kone returned from a major knee injury as a rookie to have a solid camp. An injury that sidelined him last week landed him on IR (designated for return) and made the roster crunch at cornerback easier for now. Kone must be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the regular season.
Safety (4)
In: Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, Keondre Jackson
Out: K'Von Wallace, Silas Walters
The Ravens will often deploy three safeties again this season, and Jackson showed in training camp and preseason games that he's ready if called upon as well. After not making the initial 53-man roster last year as an undrafted rookie, Jackson was a playmaker this summer who is also expected to be a special teams tone-setter.
Specialists (3)
In: K Tyler Loop, P Ryan Eckley, LS Nick Moore
Loop made five of his eight field-goal attempts this preseason, including a 2-for-4 performance in the preseason finale. Loop didn't have a challenger for the job this offseason, but Minter said after Friday night's game that the Ravens "will continue to look at what the best situation is there." While Loop was consistent in practices, Minter said, "it comes down to making the kicks in the pressure situations in the game."