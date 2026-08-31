News & Notes: Ravens Expect Nnamdi Madubuike to Be Game-Ready Early in the Season

Nnamdi Madubuike has been practicing throughout training camp, patiently ramping up after missing nearly all of last season due to a neck injury.

Madubuike did not participate in any 11-on-11 drills during camp, but now 13 days away from the Ravens' regular-season opener, his return to game action is coming more into focus.

Madubuike was kept on the 53-man roster during cuts, and Head Coach Jesse Minter confirmed that it's a sign that they expect him back early in the season.

Had the Ravens placed Madubuike on injured reserve (designated for return), he would have been required to miss a minimum of four games. The Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys (in Rio de Janeiro), and Tennessee Titans in the first four weeks of the season.

"I don't see him obviously missing that many games," Minter said. "I think the path that's been all along, he's progressing more and more. So we'll kind of evaluate these next couple weeks."

Minter was asked whether Madubuike will start participating in any full-team practice work this week following the conclusion of training camp and the preseason.

"He's just doing more and more," Minter said. "[I'll] kind of leave it to the plan, leave it to what we're doing. But he's in a really good position."