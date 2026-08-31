News & Notes: Ravens Expect Nnamdi Madubuike to Be Game-Ready Early in the Season

Nnamdi Madubuike has been practicing throughout training camp, patiently ramping up after missing nearly all of last season due to a neck injury.
Madubuike did not participate in any 11-on-11 drills during camp, but now 13 days away from the Ravens' regular-season opener, his return to game action is coming more into focus.
Madubuike was kept on the 53-man roster during cuts, and Head Coach Jesse Minter confirmed that it's a sign that they expect him back early in the season.
Had the Ravens placed Madubuike on injured reserve (designated for return), he would have been required to miss a minimum of four games. The Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys (in Rio de Janeiro), and Tennessee Titans in the first four weeks of the season.
"I don't see him obviously missing that many games," Minter said. "I think the path that's been all along, he's progressing more and more. So we'll kind of evaluate these next couple weeks."
Minter was asked whether Madubuike will start participating in any full-team practice work this week following the conclusion of training camp and the preseason.
"He's just doing more and more," Minter said. "[I'll] kind of leave it to the plan, leave it to what we're doing. But he's in a really good position."
The Ravens also opted not to place inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan on IR as he continues working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in December.
Tyler Loop Still Expected to Be Ravens' Week 1 Kicker
The Ravens signed fourth-year kicker Jake Moody to their practice squad Monday, adding a second kicker to the roster for the first time this offseason.
Originally a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, Moody had a strong rookie season that included three field goals in the Super Bowl. However, he faltered in his second season, making just 70.6 percent of his chances and was released after a pair of misses in Week 1 of his third season.
Moody started last season with the Chicago Bears, then finished with the Washington Commanders, but was beaten out by an undrafted rookie for the Commanders' job this season.
"Jake's just kind of been on the radar, and he's a guy that's had success in this league," Minter said. "Really just felt like adding a guy — and it's whatever's best for the team at that particular moment. So we added a guy to compete on the practice squad and kind of see how it shakes out."
The Ravens signed Moody after Tyler Loop missed two field goals in the preseason finale and went 5-for-8 over three preseason games, but Minter reiterated his faith in Loop.
"I have a lot of confidence in Tyler still," Minter said. "Again, he's had a great training camp. I expect him to be our kicker going into Indianapolis, but I think again, you're always trying to just have every scenario covered."
Minter Explains Why Adam Randall Went on IR
One of the surprises of Ravens roster cuts was that rookie running back Adam Randall landed on injured reserve (designated for return).
Randall rushed five times for 25 yards in the preseason finale against the Commanders, including a wicked stiff-arm.
The Ravens ended up keeping three running backs on their 53-man roster: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali, who is also a key special teams contributor.
"We were able to get him back for that [preseason game], but he's dealing with something enough that we feel like this is the best situation for him to get really healthy," Minter said of Randall. "I think he's got a bright future for us. He's in a position to come back and help us, but it just gives him the opportunity to get fully healthy for his future."
Center Competition Continues Into Final Weeks
The Ravens' competition for the starting center spot will come down to the wire, as Minter said he hasn't decided between Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic.
"I think we're still evaluating that," Minter said. "We'll probably over the next week or so figure that out, but I still think that that's a real competition."
Gwyn started the final two preseason games after Danny Pinter suffered a season-ending knee injury during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. Gwyn played 15 snaps while Pocic, who is coming off a torn Achilles from last December, played 31.
Pocic was one of several Ravens not seen practicing Monday afternoon.