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Ravens Rumor Mill: Practice Squad Acquisitions

Aug 31, 2026 at 10:13 AM
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by Quentin Corpuel & Ryan Mink
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Monday, Aug. 31

Veteran Cornerback and Wideout Added to Practice Squad

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye and wide receiver Chris Moore will re-sign with the Ravens' practice squad, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Both are vested veterans who did not need to clear waivers.

Moore had a team-high 54 receiving yards and a diving touchdown catch in the Ravens' preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. A fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2017, Moore was a special teams standout in five seasons with Baltimore and re-signed with the Ravens in July after spending time with a few other teams, most recently playing for the Commanders last season. Oruwariye, a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019, was on the Ravens' practice squad for much of last season.

K'Von Wallace Remaining in Baltimore

Safety K'Von Wallace will re-sign with the Ravens' practice squad, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

A fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, Wallace initially signed with the Ravens in May.

Veteran Running Back Returns

The Ravens will re-sign running back Jonathan Ward to the practice squad, per Zrebiec.

Ward had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the preseason.

International Pathway Player Spot Filled

The Ravens are keeping defensive lineman David Olajiga on their practice squad and he'll fill their International Pathway Player spot.

Olajiga held the same spot on the Ravens' defensive line last year after C.J. Okoye was elevated to the 53-man roster.

Ty Pezza to Re-Sign With Ravens

After clearing waivers, tight end Ty Pezza will re-sign with the Ravens' practice squad, per Zrebiec.

Pezza led the Ravens with five catches in their preseason finale against the Commanders.

Defensive Lineman Rayshaun Benny Returns

Defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny plans to re-sign with the Ravens' practice squad, per Zrebiec.

Ravens Bring Back Pair of Outside Linebackers and Undrafted Rookie Center

The Ravens have re-signed outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, outside linebacker Kaimon Rucker, and center Nick Dawkins, according to Zrebiec.

Isaac and Rucker both had sacks in the Ravens' preseason finale against the Commanders. Dawkins provides center depth after Corey Bullock was claimed by the Carolina Panthers off waivers.

Undrafted Linebacker Coming Back to Practice Squad

The Ravens are re-signing inside linebacker Deominic DeLuca to their practice squad, per Zrebiec.

DeLuca made 15 tackles over the Ravens' three preseason games. The Ravens have a rich history of undrafted linebackers making the roster and practice squad.

Ravens Bring Back Wide Receiver

Xavier Guillory is re-signing to the Ravens practice squad, per Zrebiec. Guillory made a number of splashy catches in training camp and had three receptions for 39 yards in the preseason.

He didn't make the team as an undrafted rookie last year, but Guillory will remain in Baltimore after a strong summer.

Ravens Keep Big-Bodied Offensive Tackle

Offensive tackle Gerad Lichtenhan will re-sign to the Ravens' practice squad, per Zrebiec.

The 6-foot-8, 330-pound blocker also spent last season on the practice squad and made a push with a strong preseason to make this year's 53-man roster as a backup/swing tackle.

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