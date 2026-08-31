Ravens Rumor Mill: Practice Squad Acquisitions

Moore had a team-high 54 receiving yards and a diving touchdown catch in the Ravens' preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. A fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2017, Moore was a special teams standout in five seasons with Baltimore and re-signed with the Ravens in July after spending time with a few other teams, most recently playing for the Commanders last season. Oruwariye, a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019, was on the Ravens' practice squad for much of last season.