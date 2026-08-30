How Undrafted Rookies Joe Fagnano and Ethan Burke Made Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Burke will be part of the outside linebacker rotation and will also contribute on special teams. His knack for being around the football and forcing turnovers made an impression on the coaching staff that helped secure his spot.

Perhaps playing for the Ravens was Burke's destiny, because his family has strong ties to the state of Maryland. He grew up in Pasadena, Md., and was originally committed to play lacrosse at the University of Maryland before focusing on football at the University of Texas.

Making the roster is an accomplishment, but it's only a beginning. Burke has bonded with his new teammates and feels the best is yet to come.

"In the locker room, we have fun together — a lot of these young guys have gotten tight," Burke said. "Just going out there playing, being like, 'Screw it, let's just go out and play our game.' I think you see that even in the preseason with the guys getting acclimated to the system and growing into that role and playing like a Raven.