Cover Story: How Lamar Jackson Keeps Raising His Game And Adding to His Bandwagon

He Won't Stop Chasing Greatness

Jackson is still only 25 years old, younger than most quarterbacks are when they reach their prime. However, football is a violent sport, and some have always believed Jackson is more susceptible to injury as a quarterback who runs more than most, although he never missed a game due to injury until last season.

Both Petrino and Mayock believe Jackson will likely run less as he gets older, yet will remain a top quarterback.

"I think every offensive coordinator I've ever talked to says that if you continue to call planned runs, you'll eventually beat up your quarterback, you'll lose him for games, and eventually you'll lose him for seasons," Mayock said. "That's why his development from the pocket is so crucial. You don't see him taking a lot of big hits in the pocket. He's getting a better feel for when he should hang in, and when he should get out.

"What's Lamar going to be at age 35? As he continues to development as a pocket quarterback, I think the longer and more successful his career will be. Sooner or later, you've got to win from the pocket."

Petrino said Jackson's ability to avoid impact collisions is a key to his success.

"I can understand why people talk about longevity, simply because of what the NFL has been like in the past," Petrino said. "But in the three years I had Lamar, I never saw him take a big hit. He's got this sixth sense where he can get out of the way, get down on the ground. He rarely takes big hits. The skill he has allows him to slip the big collisions."

Each week in the NFL is a new challenge, and Jackson is focusing on the big picture. He agrees he has taken more command of every facet of playing quarterback, which has become easier as he has gained experience.

"Just a lot of studying, a lot of work out here on the field – and it's translating over to games," Jackson said. "So, that's pretty much it. I feel comfortable, though."

But when asked if he has ever played football better than he is now, Jackson was reticent to compare.