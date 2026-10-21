How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals, Week 7

The Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) after falling to the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 6.
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Television: CBS / WJZ (Ch. 13 in Baltimore)
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Stream
- Stream on Paramount+ (in-market users only).
Listen
- National radio: Sports USA Radio
- National radio announcers: John Ahlers (play-by-play), Brandon Noble (analyst)
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- SiriusXM Radio: Channel 195 (Ravens broadcast) or 264 (Bengals broadcast)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)