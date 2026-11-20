The Ravens will play their first road game in almost three weeks when they face the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Television: FOX / WBFF (Ch. 45 in Baltimore)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline)
Stream
- Watch live on the FOX Sports app or FOX One app.
Listen
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- SiriusXM Radio: Channel 179 (Ravens broadcast) or 264 (Panthers broadcast)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)