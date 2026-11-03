How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars, Week 9

The Ravens will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) on "Thursday Night Football."
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Television: NFL on Prime Video / WMAR (Ch. 2 in Baltimore)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Stream
- Stream on Prime Video (in-market users only).
Listen
- National radio: Westwood One Sports
- National radio announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- SiriusXM Radio: Channel 192 (Ravens broadcast) or 193 (Jaguars broadcast)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)