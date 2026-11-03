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How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars, Week 9

Nov 03, 2026 at 02:23 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

HTW-Week9

The Ravens will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) on "Thursday Night Football."

Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Television: NFL on Prime Video / WMAR (Ch. 2 in Baltimore)
  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Stream

  • Watch live in-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+.
  • Stream on Prime Video (in-market users only).

Listen

  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • National radio announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM). For affiliates in your area, click here.
  • Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • SiriusXM Radio: Channel 192 (Ravens broadcast) or 193 (Jaguars broadcast)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

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