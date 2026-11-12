 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 10

Nov 12, 2026 at 05:03 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

HTW-Week10

The Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) on "Monday Night Football."

Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Television: ESPN / WMAR (Ch. 2 in Baltimore)
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters & Laura Rutledge (sideline)
  • ManningCast featuring Eli and Peyton Manning will be on ESPN2.

Stream

  • Watch live in-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+.

Listen

  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • National radio announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM). For affiliates in your area, click here.
  • Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • SiriusXM Radio: Channel 81 (Ravens broadcast), 88 (Westwood One broadcast) or 192 (Chargers broadcast)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars, Week 9

The Ravens host the AFC South-leading Jaguars hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills, Week 8

The Ravens travel north for a big-time matchup with Buffalo.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals, Week 7

The Ravens host the Bengals in a big-time AFC North matchup.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns, Week 6

The Ravens face their first AFC North test of the season.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Falcons, Week 5

The Ravens will travel south for their first primetime game of the season.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans, Week 4

The Ravens will look for their first winning streak of the season against an old rival.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cowboys, Week 3

The Ravens look to bounce back after a loss to the Saints.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Saints, Week 2

The Ravens look to start 2-0 in their home opener.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts, Week 1

The Ravens's quest for a third Lombardi Trophy begins in the Midwest.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Commanders vs. Ravens, Preseason Week 3

The Ravens look to finish the preseason undefeated.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Vikings, Preseason Week 2

The Ravens look to start the preseason 2-0.

Advertising