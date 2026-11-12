How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 10

The Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) on "Monday Night Football."
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Television: ESPN / WMAR (Ch. 2 in Baltimore)
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters & Laura Rutledge (sideline)
- ManningCast featuring Eli and Peyton Manning will be on ESPN2.
Stream
Listen
- National radio: Westwood One Sports
- National radio announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- SiriusXM Radio: Channel 81 (Ravens broadcast), 88 (Westwood One broadcast) or 192 (Chargers broadcast)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)