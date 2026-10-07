How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Falcons, Week 5

The Ravens will hit the road for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- National TV: NBC
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline)
Stream
- Stream on NBC Sports and Peacock (in-market users only).
Listen
- National radio: Westwood One Sports
- National radio announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)