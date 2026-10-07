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How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Falcons, Week 5

Oct 07, 2026 at 02:28 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

HTW-Week5

The Ravens will hit the road for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).

Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • National TV: NBC
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline)

Stream

  • Watch live in-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+.
  • Stream on NBC Sports and Peacock (in-market users only).

Listen

  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • National radio announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM). For affiliates in your area, click here.
  • Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

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