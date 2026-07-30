Practice Report: Ja'Kobi Lane, Rookie Pass Catchers Shine on Day 2

Ja'Kobi Lane's catch radius was all the buzz when the Ravens drafted the 6-foot-4 wide receiver out of USC. His impressive college highlight reel backed it up.
On Day 2 of Ravens training camp Thursday, Lane put that catch radius on display for Ravens coaches, and perhaps just as importantly, quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Lane soared to make a catch deep down the middle of the field during a 7-on-7 drill. It was as if Jackson was testing the rookie's ability to go up and make a play on a high throw over defenders. If so, Lane passed with flying colors by literally flying through the air.
"It's all about what you do out here," Head Coach Jesse Minter. "I think Ja'Kobi is a confident player and I think a lot of guys that are picked are confident players. The confidence has to come [when you] do it day after day, period after period. Then the teammates gain confidence in them when they do that.
"A lot of times, the young guys, they have a lot of confidence. They've been really good players. But it ultimately comes down to Lamar trusting him and the offensive players and the defensive players trusting him to be out there and make plays for us. Those guys will have a ton of opportunities to gain trust of the coaches and players."
Lane's catch punctuated what was a strong day overall for the Ravens' rookie pass catchers, who are looking to prove they're ready to contribute as Baltimore has eschewed signing a big-name veteran to offset this offseason's departures.
Tight end Matt Hibner was very active with five receptions, including a couple of tightly contested throws and a one-hander on a throw that was a little behind him. Fellow rookie tight end Josh Cuevas took a short pass over the middle all the way to the end zone near the end of practice. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt made a sliding catch for a first down.
Third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker had the other highlight of the day when he outraced Nate Wiggins to make a catch on an intermediate crosser, then dashed up the sideline through an arm "tackle" by Marlon Humphrey and into the end zone ahead of Malaki Starks. It likely would have been an 80+ yard touchdown.
Here are more notes from Thursday's practice:
- After the offense started training camp hot on Wednesday, it picked up where it left off at the start of Thursday's session. Lamar Jackson completed three straight passes – a 20-yarder to Zay Flowers, rollout 15-yarder to Walker, and underneath throw to Flowers – to start 11-on-11 drills. Jackson was under center for all three, as he continues to develop that part of his game under first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.
- Tyler Huntley started practice with three straight completions but was picked off on back-to-back plays later in practice. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie leapt for one after Walker slipped, and safety Keondre Jackson got the next after Huntley tried to force a back-foot throw over the middle.
- It wasn't just a good day for the rookies on offense. Second-round outside linebacker Zion Young was in the backfield often and had a sack near the end of practice. Minter said people giving Young plaudits for his brawn and run-stopping ability shouldn't overlook what he can be as a pass rusher.
- Rookie defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny nearly had an interception on third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, but the ball bounced off Benny's hands and was hauled in by rookie offensive lineman Evan Beerntsen.
- Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson has gotten off to a strong start at camp. After notching a career-high 4.5 sacks last season despite missing seven games, his pass rush looks to be further improved this summer. Fellow outside linebacker Kaimon Rucker also had a clean win around the edge for a sack early in practice.
- Linebacker Trenton Simpson came screaming downhill to thump running back Justice Hill when it looked like Hill was about to speed through a gap.
- During 7-on-7 drills, cornerback T.J. Tampa made a great play, falling off his underneath coverage to break up a pass behind him. Awuzie followed that up with a breakup on an underneath route.
- ood play, falling off his underneath coverage to break up a pass behind him. Awuzie followed that up with a breakup on an underneath route.
- Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike followed the same script as Day 1 with team stretches and a workout on the side with training staff. Travis Jones and John Jenkins haven't taken the practice field, though Minter said they could debut by the end of next week. In the meantime, veteran lineman Broderick Washington Jr. notched a sack.