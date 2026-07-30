Practice Report: Ja'Kobi Lane, Rookie Pass Catchers Shine on Day 2

Lane's catch punctuated what was a strong day overall for the Ravens' rookie pass catchers, who are looking to prove they're ready to contribute as Baltimore has eschewed signing a big-name veteran to offset this offseason's departures.

Tight end Matt Hibner was very active with five receptions, including a couple of tightly contested throws and a one-hander on a throw that was a little behind him. Fellow rookie tight end Josh Cuevas took a short pass over the middle all the way to the end zone near the end of practice. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt made a sliding catch for a first down.

Third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker had the other highlight of the day when he outraced Nate Wiggins to make a catch on an intermediate crosser, then dashed up the sideline through an arm "tackle" by Marlon Humphrey and into the end zone ahead of Malaki Starks. It likely would have been an 80+ yard touchdown.