Practice Report: Ravens Offense Starts Training Camp Hot

Sometimes, it takes time for the offense, especially with a new coordinator, to find its footing at training camp when the defensive pressure turns up.
That wasn't the case Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center, as Declan Doyle's unit had an impressive Day 1.
Feeling fresh and motivated after a frustrating season, Lamar Jackson was sharp. Expected to have a monster season, Zay Flowers was all over the field catching passes and several other receivers shined after an offseason when multiple pass catchers departed.
The return of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike to the practice field was the biggest news of the day, but once 11-on-11 periods began, it was the offense that stole the show.
Here are some observations from the first practice of training camp:
- On the very first play of 11-on-11s, Jackson found Flowers for a big gain. Expect to see a lot more of that this season.
- Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson may have something to say about that, though. He beat tight end Durham Smythe's block and would have crushed Jackson if it were in a game.
- Jackson was 10-of-13 passing, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, and all three of his incompletions hit his receiver's hands. Jackson's best throw of the day dropped between two defenders for a big play to Rashod Bateman.
- Jackson continues to look good running more plays from under center, which could be one of the bigger changes under first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Safety Kyle Hamilton said "it feels very natural from my perspective for [Jackson] — just play fakes, running out of every handoff like he has the ball. It is just little stuff like that that he has been very intentional about."
- After missing much of OTAs and minicamp, Bateman made a nice sliding catch to pick up a first down early in 11-on-11s. Bateman and Jackson missed on one other opportunity, but Jackson said it was good to have one of his top receivers back on the field.
- Freshly reunited with the team that drafted him in 2016, wide receiver Chris Moore made impressive back-to-back grabs on crossing routes.
- Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane also caught a couple crossers and continues to look comfortable working the middle of the field and explosive once he gets the ball in his hands.
- Devontez Walker showed his ability to make contested catches with a couple catches over the middle in traffic.
- Though he's now 29 years old, Jackson showed off how spry he still is. Jackson seemingly wanted to throw a screen to the left side of the field, but with Trey Henderickson and Mike Green bearing down on him, Jackson did a leaping 360-degree spin and took off running down the right sideline as soon as he landed. Green was able to track him down before Jackson got loose, but safety Kyle Hamilton remarked after practice that Jackson may be even faster now.
- Rookie running back Adam Randall stood out, running over linebacker Jay Higgins IV on one run up the middle, then breaking loose for another big gain on an outside run. When Randall puts his foot in the ground, he gets up the field fast and runs with power.
- Green showed he's more than a pass rusher when he stacked right tackle Roger Rosengarten, then shed him to "tackle" Rasheen Ali on an outside run.
- Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had a nice play breaking up a pass intended for Xavier Guillory, who tried to haul it in with one hand.