Practice Report: Ravens Offense Starts Training Camp Hot

Sometimes, it takes time for the offense, especially with a new coordinator, to find its footing at training camp when the defensive pressure turns up.

That wasn't the case Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center, as Declan Doyle's unit had an impressive Day 1.

Feeling fresh and motivated after a frustrating season, Lamar Jackson was sharp. Expected to have a monster season, Zay Flowers was all over the field catching passes and several other receivers shined after an offseason when multiple pass catchers departed.

The return of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike to the practice field was the biggest news of the day, but once 11-on-11 periods began, it was the offense that stole the show.