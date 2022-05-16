Late for Work 5/16: Ravens Named Top Landing Spot for Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton

The draft grades were released a while ago, but ESPN’s Matt Miller is still heralding the Ravens' 2022 draft class. Miller, joined by other ESPN colleagues, gave their picks for favorite pick, rookie awards and which team's draft class will have the biggest impact in 2022. Miller had a Raven or the Ravens for three of his answers.

On who will win Defensive Rookie of the Year …

Miller: "Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens. It's very rare for a safety to win postseason awards, especially as a rookie, but Hamilton has the instincts and playmaking ability to produce the type of three-down stats (tackles, interceptions, sacks) to get the nod."

On which draft class will have the greatest impact in 2022 …

Miller: "Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens had a fantastic top-to-bottom 2022 draft and will see an immediate payoff from it. First-rounders Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum will both be rookie starters, but DT Travis Jones, RT Daniel Faalele, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis and TE Charlie Kolar will also play early roles and have starter potential. And don't forget punter Jordan Stout, who will also have an impact on Day 1."

On what was his favorite pick in the entire 2022 draft …

Miller: "S Kyle Hamilton to the Ravens at No. 14. Hamilton was my No. 4 overall player in the entire draft class, so not only was this pick a great value for Baltimore, but it is also a perfect example of taking the best player available. Hamilton will be a leader and a three-down difference-maker for the Ravens' defense."

Hamilton wasn't just Miller's favorite pick among the pundits, as Matt Bowen also selected the Ravens' safety.