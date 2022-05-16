Presented by

Late for Work 5/16: Ravens Named Top Landing Spot for Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton

May 16, 2022 at 09:42 AM
SH302181
Kyle Barber

Writer

051622-LFW-Jones-Hilton
Left: WR Julio Jones (AP Photo/John McGillen); Right: WR T.Y. Hilton (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Ravens Are the Media's Pick for Veteran Wide Receivers Still on the Market

The Ravens were reportedly interested in signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, but on Friday, Landry announced he was going home to play for the New Orleans Saints.

Now, if the Ravens are still interested in adding another receiver, they must turn elsewhere. According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari, Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton are possible candidates.

"A No. 2 wideout in Baltimore's run-heavy offense may not see a ton of targets, but quarterback Lamar Jackson needs another reliable option outside of Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, and either Jones or Hilton would fit the bill," Chiari wrote.

Ravenswire's Kevin Oestreicher also sees either Jones or Hilton as an option for the Ravens.

"Both Jones and Hilton would add a skillset that Baltimore needs out of their wideout room," Oestreicher wrote. "Jones is a big-bodied target who can make contested catches with ease, while Hilton can stretch the field and spread out a defense. Both have dealt with their fair share of injuries of the course of their careers, but if they can stay on the field either would provide a solid option for the Ravens."

Both Jones and Hilton also made the list of possible free agent receivers the Ravens could be interested in from Ebony Bird’s Justin Fried.

"Hilton is still a good player even at his age. He wouldn't transform the Ravens' offense, but he would be a worthwhile addition," Fried wrote. "Jones flashed at points last season, but injuries and other inconsistencies held him back. Still, if the Ravens are looking to make a post-draft splash, this would be one way to do it. Provided the contract is cheap and affordable, signing Julio Jones for a year would be a fun, albeit risky way to address the wide receiver position."

Rashod Bateman Ranked No. 3 Among Second-Year Breakout Candidates

While speculation brews as to who might join the Ravens, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks listed somebody already on their roster, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, as his No. 3 candidate for a second-year breakout.

"Although Bateman is more of a chain-mover than a home run hitter, he is a natural WR1 with sticky hands and crafty route-running skills," Brooks wrote. "He should excel as the complementary playmaker opposite Mark Andrews and the Ravens' rookie tight ends (Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely)."

If Bateman were to have such a breakout, he'd join Andrews and quarterback Lamar Jackson as recent Ravens who have emerged as stars in their sophomore season. Andrews added 300 yards and seven touchdowns off his rookie year, while Jackson earned League MVP with his groundbreaking sophomore campaign.

The Ravens traded away Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, effectively showing their confidence in him to become their No. 1 wideout.

ESPN's Matt Miller Still Praising Ravens' 2022 Draft Class

The draft grades were released a while ago, but ESPN’s Matt Miller is still heralding the Ravens' 2022 draft class. Miller, joined by other ESPN colleagues, gave their picks for favorite pick, rookie awards and which team's draft class will have the biggest impact in 2022. Miller had a Raven or the Ravens for three of his answers.

On who will win Defensive Rookie of the Year …

Miller: "Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens. It's very rare for a safety to win postseason awards, especially as a rookie, but Hamilton has the instincts and playmaking ability to produce the type of three-down stats (tackles, interceptions, sacks) to get the nod."

On which draft class will have the greatest impact in 2022 …

Miller: "Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens had a fantastic top-to-bottom 2022 draft and will see an immediate payoff from it. First-rounders Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum will both be rookie starters, but DT Travis Jones, RT Daniel Faalele, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis and TE Charlie Kolar will also play early roles and have starter potential. And don't forget punter Jordan Stout, who will also have an impact on Day 1."

On what was his favorite pick in the entire 2022 draft …

Miller: "S Kyle Hamilton to the Ravens at No. 14. Hamilton was my No. 4 overall player in the entire draft class, so not only was this pick a great value for Baltimore, but it is also a perfect example of taking the best player available. Hamilton will be a leader and a three-down difference-maker for the Ravens' defense."

Hamilton wasn't just Miller's favorite pick among the pundits, as Matt Bowen also selected the Ravens' safety.

"With his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame and top-down speed, Hamilton can play a disruptive role in the Ravens' system," Bowen wrote. "Look for new coordinator Mike Macdonald to deploy the versatile rookie at multiple levels of the field to create on-the-ball production."

Quick Hits

  • NBC Sports’ Peter King clarified why the Ravens selected punter Jordan Stout at pick No. 130, rather than No. 139. "[Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta] thought because of chatter he heard in the GM community that Tampa Bay (at 133) and Cincinnati (at 136) could pick a punter, and because, as DeCosta told me, 'We thought Stout was the best punter to come out in the draft in years,' Baltimore didn't want to risk losing him," King wrote.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 5/13: Pundit Says Ravens Have Second-Easiest Schedule; More Takeaways From 2022 Schedule

The Ravens reportedly talked with the Eagles about trading Chuck Clark during the draft; Philadelphia wide receiver Jalen Reagor reportedly was discussed. Marcus Peters says he's 'going in the right direction' with his recovery from an ACL tear.

news

Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 5/11: Should Ravens Be Content With Young Wide Receivers?

Chris Simms says the Ravens and Jarvis Landry are a match made in heaven. A pundit says Lamar Jackson is easy to root for. The Ravens move on from Ty'Son Williams.

news

Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?

Some teams believe injuries and conditioning are a concern with several of Baltimore's draft picks. Would the Ravens' run-oriented offense deter Jarvis Landry from signing? The case for signing cornerback James Bradberry. Pundit says the Ravens are 'must-see TV.'

news

Late for Work 5/9: NFL Execs Scrutinize Ravens' Draft Choices

NFL.com pundits agree the Ravens had the No. 1 draft. Ravens show dedication to improving the offensive line with their first-round selection of center Tyler Linderbaum.

news

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls

Analysts are having a hard time deciding who the Ravens' best pick was. Baltimore gets the only A grade among AFC North draft report cards. The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati is one of the top 10 games to watch in 2022. Pundits still think the Ravens should trade for Deebo Samuel.

news

Late for Work 5/5: David Ojabo Says He Anticipates Returning Early in Season

Justin Tucker shuts down false holdout rumor. How Jordan Stout could extend Tucker's career. The Ravens select a wide receiver in Todd McShay's 2023 mock draft.

news

Late for Work 5/4: Winners And Losers from Ravens Draft

Marquise Brown says the Chiefs and Packers also were interested in trading for him. Tyler Badie's versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. Pundit says UDFA Alabama wide receiver could be a good fit. The Ravens will not play in any international games in 2022.

news

Late for Work 5/3: Kyle Hamilton Is Defensive Rookie of the Year Pick

The Ravens' wide receiver group is last in post-draft rankings. A pundit says wide receiver is the fifth-most important position on the Ravens' offense. Baltimore reportedly uses unrestricted free-agent tender on Justin Houston. The Ravens rise in post-draft power rankings.

news

Late for Work 5/2: Steelers Drafted Wide Receiver Ravens Wanted

The Ravens' roster construction hints at a return to their strengths of 2019. One pundit believes the Ravens should go "all-in" for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

news

Late for Work 5/1: Ravens Get Straight A's in 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Pundits agree, the Ravens had one of the best drafts. Individual reactions to the Ravens' Day 3 selections. Ravens didn't select a wide receiver after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on Day 1.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising