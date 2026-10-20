Late for Work: Pundit Says Kyle Hamilton Is the Best Defensive Player in Football

Ravens Named Potential Fit for Stefon Diggs If He's Traded

The Ravens and Stefon Diggs are being linked again.

Baltimore was often named as a potential destination for the veteran wide receiver in free agency this offseason, but he ended up signing with the Washington Commanders, and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens were never in the market for Diggs or any big-name receivers because they believe in their young wide receiver corps behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

With the Commanders (1-4-1) sitting in last place in the NFC East, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame believes Diggs could end up on the trade block ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, and he named the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs as potential fits.

"Diggs will turn 33 next month and is on a one-year deal. In other words, there's no reason to waste time on the Commanders, who appear destined for a below-.500 season," Verderame wrote. "[Diggs is} a worthwhile target for a contender looking to add a veteran pass catcher with postseason experience."

Diggs has 24 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns this season. He had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns last season with the New England Patriots.