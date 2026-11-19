For a team that has long been known for its ability to run the ball and has Future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry, the Ravens' inability to get anything going in the running game in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was surprising.
The Ravens' rushing stats: 15 carries for 16 yards, six carries for zero yards in the first half. Henry finished with 10 carries for 10 yards, and Justice Hill had three carries for two yards. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was credited for two rushing yards on two carries.
The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer looked at why the running game was so ineffective.
"There wasn't much more [Henry and Hill] could've done," Shaffer wrote. "Henry's expected rushing total, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, which uses player tracking data to estimate what an average runner would be expected to gain, was 15 yards. Hill's expected rushing total was 12 yards. Which means the blocking was largely to blame for the run game's woes.
"From Henry's first touch of the game, a toss play in which tackle Roger Rosengarten stumbled after running into wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who'd been knocked back 4 yards from his initial point of contact as an edge setter, the Ravens' run blocking was overwhelmed. Henry and Hill were hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on all but two of their combined 13 carries. Overall, according to Sports Info Solutions, Ravens players combined for 10 blown blocks on 15 run plays. The team's 9.8% blown-block rate was the highest for any team in a game this season and more than double the Ravens' previous single-game worst."
What can the Ravens do to get the rushing attack back on track?
"[Offensive Coordinator Declan] Doyle could lean more on 'gap' and 'power' schemes Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford specializes in outside-zone runs," Shaffer wrote. "Whatever the calls, the Ravens need better execution. Six Ravens linemen, including recent trade addition Ryan Neuzil, have played regularly this season. But among the 142 NFL linemen with at least 150 run-blocking snaps, only Vega Ioane ranks in the top 80 in run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus."
Head Coach Jesse Minter said on Tuesday that he thinks the Ravens have the players to fix the running game (and stop the run) as part of Baltimore's identity, "but talk is cheap."
Jamison Hensley Looks at What Has Gone Right and Wrong for Doyle
ESPN’s NFL reporters took stock of every team's offensive play–caller at the season's midpoint. Here's a look at Jamison Hensley's breakdown for Doyle:
What has gone right? Getting Henry in the end zone.
"The Ravens have failed to consistently run and throw the ball this season, but Henry continues to pile up touchdowns. By midseason, he recorded his ninth season of 10 or more touchdowns, which ties LaDainian Tomlinson for the most in NFL history."
What has gone wrong? Injuries at quarterback.
"It's gotten so bad that the Ravens became the third team since 1950 to start four different quarterbacks in four weeks (excluding the 1987 strike season), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Lamar Jackson is out until at least mid-to-late December after having surgery on his right thumb and Tyler Huntley is out for the season with turf toe."
Key to second half: Getting the offense on track with Brissett.
"Entering Monday night's game, the Ravens had gone four straight games without scoring more than 14 points for the first time in team history. The Ravens have praised Brissett for his ability to drive the ball downfield. Since the start of the 2025 season, Brissett has thrown 33 touchdown passes, which is more than Justin Herbert (32), Baker Mayfield (29) and Jackson (27)."
Ioane Ranked Among Top 10 Offensive Rookies at Midseason
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein ranked the top offensive through 10 weeks of the season, and Ioane came in at No. 10.
"Interestingly, a temporary slide to center earlier this season produced some of his strongest tape," Zierlein wrote. "Regardless of position, he utilizes his massive frame and raw power to brawl with defenders as a downhill run blocker. The biggest concern out of college was his pass protection and ability to handle athletic rushers, and that continues to be his biggest concern as a pro. Run blocking will always be his calling card, but he must close the gap in his pass protection to take the next step."
Ioane (knee/shoulder), who left Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter, was back on the practice field Wednesday and listed as a limited participant.