For a team that has long been known for its ability to run the ball and has Future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry, the Ravens' inability to get anything going in the running game in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was surprising.

The Ravens' rushing stats: 15 carries for 16 yards, six carries for zero yards in the first half. Henry finished with 10 carries for 10 yards, and Justice Hill had three carries for two yards. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was credited for two rushing yards on two carries.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer looked at why the running game was so ineffective.

"There wasn't much more [Henry and Hill] could've done," Shaffer wrote. "Henry's expected rushing total, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, which uses player tracking data to estimate what an average runner would be expected to gain, was 15 yards. Hill's expected rushing total was 12 yards. Which means the blocking was largely to blame for the run game's woes.

"From Henry's first touch of the game, a toss play in which tackle Roger Rosengarten stumbled after running into wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who'd been knocked back 4 yards from his initial point of contact as an edge setter, the Ravens' run blocking was overwhelmed. Henry and Hill were hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on all but two of their combined 13 carries. Overall, according to Sports Info Solutions, Ravens players combined for 10 blown blocks on 15 run plays. The team's 9.8% blown-block rate was the highest for any team in a game this season and more than double the Ravens' previous single-game worst."

What can the Ravens do to get the rushing attack back on track?

"[Offensive Coordinator Declan] Doyle could lean more on 'gap' and 'power' schemes Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford specializes in outside-zone runs," Shaffer wrote. "Whatever the calls, the Ravens need better execution. Six Ravens linemen, including recent trade addition Ryan Neuzil, have played regularly this season. But among the 142 NFL linemen with at least 150 run-blocking snaps, only Vega Ioane ranks in the top 80 in run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus."