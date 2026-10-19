News & Notes: Jesse Minter Gives Health Update on Lamar Jackson

Head Coach Jesse Minter said Lamar Jackson has made progress recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 4.
However, it remains to be seen if Jackson returns to practice this week or plays on Sunday when Baltimore (4-2) hosts the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) in a pivotal AFC North matchup.
"I'd still put it in kind of the day-to-day thing," Minter said during Monday's press conference. "We'll know a lot more on Wednesday, I would say."
Jackson has watched the last two games from the sideline – an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons followed by a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Minter has praised Jackson for working hard to get back on the field and for being supportive of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley during his two starts.
However, Jackson can make his biggest impact by returning to action. Minter was asked if he thought Jackson would practice on Wednesday when the Ravens return to the field.
"Potentially, but we'll see how it goes," Minter said.
Minter Discusses Injuries to Other Ravens
Center Cam Jurgens (concussion) made progress over the weekend, according to Minter. Jurgens has been sidelined for two games since being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he could make his Ravens debut against the Bengals.
"We feel like it's come a long way over the weekend and that there's a real opportunity for him," Minter said. "The final deal (exiting concussion protocol) may be today or tomorrow as we go, but we're excited to potentially get him in there this week."
Jurgens joining the lineup would allow rookie Vega Ioane to return to his natural position at right guard after starting the last three games at center.
Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) had eight pressures a sack after returning to the lineup following a two-game absence. Minter is pleased with how Hendrickson is handling the injury.
"I think that's an ongoing thing, making sure that it's going the right way, but I feel pretty good about how he got out of the game," Minter said.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) did not return after leaving Sunday's game in the second quarter. Minter was optimistic about Bateman's availability moving forward.
"Bate was dealing with a little bit (coming) into the game, dealt with it as the game was going on," Minter said. "I think he came out of it okay. He came out of the game, but there's a little bit of optimism that he should be okay."
Minter Breaks Down Missed Field Goal by Tyler Loop
Minter described Tyler Loop's missed 49-yard field goal against Cleveland as "critical." The Ravens were leading, 10-3, early in the fourth quarter. Taking a two-score lead would have likely forced the Browns to become more aggressive at a point when they were struggling offensively.
Loop has made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts this season, including a clutch walk-off 56-yarder in overtime to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro.
However, the Ravens would like to see more consistency, and Loop's miss against the Browns contributed to swinging momentum in Cleveland's favor.
"Confronting issues and confronting problems is really what this whole thing's about," Minter said. "There's kicks that take a lead game from a two-score game to a three-score game … or take that from a one-score game to a two-score game. Those are critical misses.
"There's a confidence level for how he prepares and how he practices and operates and strikes the ball. But at the same time, that position itself is completely results driven. We'll continue to work with him and try to put him in position. But we need to make second half kicks. You could argue that second half missed field goals are no different than turning the ball over."
Minter did not rule out the Ravens signing a kicker to compete with Loop, as they did with Jake Moody at the conclusion of the preseason.
"Like any position, you're always looking at ways of how to impact the roster," Minter said. "That one being no different."
'Several Things' Went Wrong for Ravens on Jerry Jeudy's 33-Yard Completion
The Ravens surrendered a huge 33-yard completion from Deshaun Watson to Jerry Jeudy on third-and -5 that set up Browns kicker Andre Szmyt's game-winning field goal.
The pass was completed to a wide-open Jeudy as he cut across the middle of the field in front of safety Jaylinn Hawkins after passing by cornerback Nate Wiggins. Safety Malaki Starks had drifted toward tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who was running a deep route down the middle while being covered by Kyle Hamilton.
Jeudy had plenty of running room after making the catch before he was forced out of bounds by Starks.
Minter was asked what needed to happen in Baltimore's coverage on that play and did not single out any player.
"I would say a few things, but I'm going to keep that between the players and the guys in this building," Minter said. "There's a bunch of things based on the coverage that we were in that we could've done better. Leave it at that."
Minter did say there were "a couple third downs where I'd like us to be a little more aggressive and tighter in coverage."
"I think there's a level of confidence, conviction and aggressiveness that you can play with that we have to find, and we have to find that perfect balance for us. So, I think that's an ongoing search," Minter said.
"I do think we have good players back there and guys that can make a bunch of plays. We have to continually find the good balance for us of what that is and the types of coverages that we can really thrive in. I think it's just that blend of like an aggressive mentality, a go-get-the-ball mentality [and] a play-making mentality that we can continue to strive for."