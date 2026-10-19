News & Notes: Jesse Minter Gives Health Update on Lamar Jackson

Minter Discusses Injuries to Other Ravens

Center Cam Jurgens (concussion) made progress over the weekend, according to Minter. Jurgens has been sidelined for two games since being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he could make his Ravens debut against the Bengals.

"We feel like it's come a long way over the weekend and that there's a real opportunity for him," Minter said. "The final deal (exiting concussion protocol) may be today or tomorrow as we go, but we're excited to potentially get him in there this week."

Jurgens joining the lineup would allow rookie Vega Ioane to return to his natural position at right guard after starting the last three games at center.

Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) had eight pressures a sack after returning to the lineup following a two-game absence. Minter is pleased with how Hendrickson is handling the injury.

"I think that's an ongoing thing, making sure that it's going the right way, but I feel pretty good about how he got out of the game," Minter said.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) did not return after leaving Sunday's game in the second quarter. Minter was optimistic about Bateman's availability moving forward.