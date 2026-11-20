Minutes after the Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Head Coach Jesse Minter made it clear what the team's mission is the next two weeks.
"I just really told the team, like, honestly, we have a two-game stretch before our bye to stay alive," Minter said.
It starts on Sunday when Baltimore faces the Carolina Panthers on the road. The Ravens (4-6), who have lost five in a row to fall two games out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, haven't won since Oct. 11, when they rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.
The Panthers, who are in first place in the NFC South despite their 4-5 record, ended a three-game losing streak last week by defeating the New Orleans Saints, 20-17.
A majority of pundits we sampled (34 of 52) picked the Panthers, who are 3-point favorites, to extend the Ravens' losing streak and all but end their flickering playoff hopes.
Here's a look at what pundits are saying about the game:
The Ravens' skid will continue.
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "It's not that I think the Panthers are all that, but it just makes no sense to pick the Ravens until they figure out a way to win another game. They are in the midst of arguably the worst five-game stretch in franchise history, and nobody in that building looks or sounds like they have any answers. Nobody is waving the white flag either, but I don't see them getting off the mat against a decent team on the road."
USA Today’s Adam Kaufman: "Picking against Baltimore used to require a lengthy explanation. Five straight losses, Lamar Jackson's absence and Derrick Henry's rushing disappearance have shortened that conversation considerably. Jacoby Brissett showed he can move the offense Monday, but the Ravens still lost to the previously winless Chargers and now have a short turnaround. The Panthers can make this uncomfortable by feeding Chuba Hubbard and giving Bryce Young manageable passing situations."
Charlotte Observer’s Alex Zietlow: "The Panthers haven't had a stress-free win since Week 2. But one should come Sunday. Some reasons: The Ravens' offensive line is forcing Derrick Henry to air out his frustrations to the media. Jacoby Brissett can spin it and is undefeated against the Panthers but is still super new to this system. And most important: The Panthers are due for an explosive offensive showing; I'd be surprised if Tetairoa McMillan is held under 40 receiving yards for a second consecutive week."
The Ravens' skid will end.
The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han: "Why not pick the Ravens? Heck, the Los Angeles Chargers got their first win. Maybe that's not a point in the Ravens' favor, because, you know, they were on the losing side, but it's proof that anything can happen in the NFL."
The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo: "I actually thought Jacoby Brissett played better than expected in his first game and think he has enough to beat a 4-5 Panthers team."
This could be the get-right game for Henry and the running attack.
Ravens Wire’s Geoffrey A Knox: "This is a matchup Baltimore should be eager to exploit, but then again, we seem to say that about the Ravens' rushing attack pretty often. So far, those discussions haven't produced any consistent fruit. Carolina has surrendered 124.0 rushing yards per game. That ranks 23rd entering Week 11, and opponents are averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The Panthers have also allowed 14 rushing touchdowns. … If Henry gets rolling, Baltimore can make that weakness the defining feature of the matchup."
The penalty flags could be flying.
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "If you're looking for a clean matchup, this isn't it. The Panthers rank as the NFL's most penalty-prone team, having posted a franchise-record 17 last week. The Ravens are only slightly behind them, however, and have been dogged by miscues on both sides of the ball."
Here's how pundits predicted Ravens vs. Panthers:
ESPN: 8 of 11 panelists pick Panthers / NA
Baltimore Banner 4 of 5 panelists pick Panthers / "The Ravens are playing to keep their playoff hopes on life support, but why should we believe a more desperate team will be a better team? … The Ravens started slowly Monday after a long layoff; they could look even more unprepared Sunday after a short week." – Jonas Shaffer
USA Today: 4 of 6 panelists pick Panthers / NA
NFL.com: 3 of 5 panelists pick Ravens / "The Ravens have some excellent players – we know who they are – but too often Jesse Minter's team has gotten in its own way on both sides of the ball. Unless Derrick Henry and the run game can move the ball consistently on Sunday, I don't have much faith in an attack that requires Jacoby Brissett to throw 40-something times – which he's done in four games this season, including last week's loss to the previously winless Chargers." – Brooke Cersosimo
NFL Network: 5 of 8 panelists pick Panthers / NA
Sporting News: Ravens 23, Panthers 20 / "The Ravens' only shot at getting rolling on offense is a heavy dose of Derrick Henry in the running game. They won't mess with that game plan, because it plays to their advantage against the Carolina defense's major weakness. This is a short week, but it's also a short road trip and Henry can make the difference here as the Panthers don't have the needed consistent firepower to counter."— Vinnie Iyer
CBS Sports: 5 of 7 panelists pick Panthers / "Both of these teams are in desperation mode when it comes to needing victories for the postseason. The Ravens lost at home Monday night to the previously winless Chargers and now have to head out on the road on a short week. That's tough. The Panthers played better defense last week against the Saints, which will help them here. Carolina wins it late, but it's close." — Pete Prisco
Pro Football Talk: Ravens 20, Panthers 17 / "It's desperation time for Baltimore. If they can't win this one, they have little or no chance of closing the gap with the Browns for the No. 7 seed." – Mike Florio
Sports Illustrated: 6 of 8 panelists pick Panthers / NA
Pundit Says It's a Fact That Ravens Have Realistic Shot at Making Playoffs
FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur isn't ready to write off the Ravens. In his "Fact or Fiction" column, Arthur said it's a fact that Baltimore can still make the playoffs.
"Prospects look bleak for the Ravens right now, off the heels of an embarrassing loss to the Chargers," Arthur wrote. "They're on a five-game skid, tied for the longest in the NFL, but all hope shouldn't be lost in Baltimore! The Ravens are two games out of the final AFC wild-card spot with eight weeks left in the regular season, so there's time. Their next three opponents are all below .500 — the Panthers (4-5), Texans (3-6) and Buccaneers (3-6)."
Arthur believes Brissett can keep the Ravens afloat until Jackson's potential return late in the season.
"With the veteran quarterback, Baltimore reached 20 points for the first time since Week 5 and registered a season-high in passing yards (331)," Arthur wrote. "The run game won't look as bad as it did against the Chargers every week (16 net rushing yards). Brissett gives Baltimore a very real chance to stay competitive over the next month.
"If two-time MVP Lamar Jackson returns from his thumb injury at the optimistic end of his recovery timeline, that puts him back around Week 16, when the Ravens host the Browns. Even if they lose to the Steelers the week prior, the Ravens will be in great shape in late December if they take care of business against the Panthers, Texans and Bucs."
Declan Doyle Is in Elite Tier of First-Year Play-Callers
The Ringer’s Austin Gayle ranked play-callers who are in their first season with their teams and placed them in tiers.
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle landed in Tier 1 ("Slam Dunks") and was ranked No. 3 overall.
"Doyle, a 30-year-old disciple of Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson … is probably gone after this year. Doyle would be the youngest head coach hired in NFL history," Gayle wrote. "Doyle will be high on a lot of coaching candidate lists through the end of the season."
Cleveland Browns head coach and offensive play-caller Todd Monken was No. 1, followed by Las Vegas Raiders head coach and offensive play-caller Klint Kubiak.
Minter, who calls defensive plays for the Ravens, was put in Tier 5 ("Not Good Enough Yet") and ranked 16th.