The Ravens' skid will continue.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "It's not that I think the Panthers are all that, but it just makes no sense to pick the Ravens until they figure out a way to win another game. They are in the midst of arguably the worst five-game stretch in franchise history, and nobody in that building looks or sounds like they have any answers. Nobody is waving the white flag either, but I don't see them getting off the mat against a decent team on the road."

USA Today’s Adam Kaufman: "Picking against Baltimore used to require a lengthy explanation. Five straight losses, Lamar Jackson's absence and Derrick Henry's rushing disappearance have shortened that conversation considerably. Jacoby Brissett showed he can move the offense Monday, but the Ravens still lost to the previously winless Chargers and now have a short turnaround. The Panthers can make this uncomfortable by feeding Chuba Hubbard and giving Bryce Young manageable passing situations."

Charlotte Observer’s Alex Zietlow: "The Panthers haven't had a stress-free win since Week 2. But one should come Sunday. Some reasons: The Ravens' offensive line is forcing Derrick Henry to air out his frustrations to the media. Jacoby Brissett can spin it and is undefeated against the Panthers but is still super new to this system. And most important: The Panthers are due for an explosive offensive showing; I'd be surprised if Tetairoa McMillan is held under 40 receiving yards for a second consecutive week."

The Ravens' skid will end.

The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han: "Why not pick the Ravens? Heck, the Los Angeles Chargers got their first win. Maybe that's not a point in the Ravens' favor, because, you know, they were on the losing side, but it's proof that anything can happen in the NFL."

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo: "I actually thought Jacoby Brissett played better than expected in his first game and think he has enough to beat a 4-5 Panthers team."

This could be the get-right game for Henry and the running attack.

Ravens Wire’s Geoffrey A Knox: "This is a matchup Baltimore should be eager to exploit, but then again, we seem to say that about the Ravens' rushing attack pretty often. So far, those discussions haven't produced any consistent fruit. Carolina has surrendered 124.0 rushing yards per game. That ranks 23rd entering Week 11, and opponents are averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The Panthers have also allowed 14 rushing touchdowns. … If Henry gets rolling, Baltimore can make that weakness the defining feature of the matchup."

The penalty flags could be flying.