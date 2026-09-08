Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton, Ja'Kobi Lane, Jesse Minter Predicted to Win Major Awards

Three Reasons Ravens Won't Win the Super Bowl

After The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer identified 10 reasons why the Ravens can win the Super Bowl (as noted in Late for Work on Monday), Shaffer came up with 10 reasons why they won't.

Here's a look at three:

History says Minter will have to wait.

"Only two first-time head coaches in league history have won a Super Bowl. George Seifert, whom the San Francisco 49ers promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in 1989 after the legendary Bill Walsh moved to the front office, was the most recent. Led by quarterback Joe Montana, Seifert's 49ers went 14-2 and repeated as Super Bowl champions.

"Two decades earlier, in 1970, coach Don McCafferty and quarterback Johnny Unitas powered the Baltimore Colts to an 11-2-1 record and a win in Super Bowl V over the Dallas Cowboys. McCafferty had been promoted to replace the also-legendary Don Shula, who left to coach the Miami Dolphins."

Injuries are always a risk.

"Try as they might, the Ravens can't avoid injuries. They've already lost center Danny Pinter to a season-ending torn patellar tendon. And a handful of stars on the roster have injury histories that could put them at further risk.

"Jackson dealt with a string of lower-body injuries last year and is one of the NFL's lighter quarterbacks. Flowers is small for the position, too. Running back Derrick Henry has been nearly indestructible over his career, but at 32, his age makes him more vulnerable than ever. [Defensive tackle] Nnamdi Madubuike is returning from a neck injury that nearly ended his career. [Outside linebacker] Trey Hendrickson suffered hip and back injuries last year before undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery. And [cornerback] Marlon Humphrey has dealt with a string of minor injuries over the past three seasons."

The AFC is deep and dangerous.

"Elite defenses? The Houston Texans could have the NFL's best, powered by a devastating front and take-no-prisoners attitude. The Denver Broncos topped the NFL in sacks last year and have maybe the league's best cornerback, Patrick Surtain II. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a top-five defense over the second half of last season and will add a fully operational Travis Hunter to their secondary. The Steelers have one of the league's best defensive fronts.