News & Notes: Declan Doyle Still Deciding Where to Call Plays

Rashod Bateman 'Dealing With Some Personal Things' During OTAs

Organized Team Activities are voluntary, but two absences drew questions from reporters following Tuesday's practice.

One is wide receiver Rashod Bateman, but Doyle provided clarity on his situation.

"'[Bateman]'s been around. He's dealing with some personal things, and so, he hasn't been here for a little bit," Doyle said. "He was here that first week. We were able to work with him quite a bit, and then he was here pretty much the whole offseason every day."

Doyle didn't seem worried about the 2021 first-round pick.

"He's an early morning guy, so a lot of times I'd be going to work out, and he's in there doing stuff by himself at times. So, I've been pleased with him," Doyle said. "Obviously, anytime guys are here, we're working with the guys that are here, and the guys that aren't, we're expecting them to be working kind of on their own. But I'm excited for him to get back in here at [mandatory] camp and keep rolling."

Another notable absence has been veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but like Doyle with Bateman, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver didn't express concern with one of Baltimore's defensive leaders.

"One thing I know with my experience with Marlon is that when he is here, he is going to be full-speed and all-in," Weaver said. "It's all he knows. You see it on tape. He takes the ball away constantly. He's that type of player. So even though he's not here, I have no doubt that he's doing the things required to make that jump from his play a year ago.