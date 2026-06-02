News & Notes: Declan Doyle Still Deciding Where to Call Plays

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is entering his second season as an offensive coordinator, but this year will be his first calling plays. Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson held that responsibility when Doyle was in Chicago last season.
Where Doyle will be calling plays from this season remains to be seen.
"I put a little bit of thought into upstairs or downstairs. I think I want to try both during the preseason just to kind of go through my thoughts," Doyle said after OTAs on Wednesday.
"I've called it one time. I was upstairs when I did it. Obviously, you're in kind of a controlled environment, but also, you don't get the feeling of being with the players. So I think there's pluses and minuses to both. I'd like to experience both of them in a real game and then kind of make my decision from there."
Zay Flowers Reiterates Desire to Stay in Baltimore
While Zay Flowers' future in Baltimore isn't 100% certain on paper, he reiterated his desire to remain with the Ravens on Wednesday.
"I want to be here," Flowers said. "I want to finish my career here."
The Ravens picked up Flowers' fifth-year option on his rookie contract in late April, meaning that he'll be under contract through at least the 2027 season. Flowers said he'll "let my representation do that" regarding a potential contract extension.
These were similar words to early April, when Flowers said he would "absolutely" prefer to stay in Baltimore but would "let my agents handle that" when asked about a potential contract extension.
The 2023 first-round pick has proven to be one of the NFL's most promising young receivers. Last season, he became just the third wide receiver in Ravens history to tally 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons, joining Derrick Alexander and Derrick Mason, and Flowers has been named to back-to-back Pro Bowls.
Rashod Bateman 'Dealing With Some Personal Things' During OTAs
Organized Team Activities are voluntary, but two absences drew questions from reporters following Tuesday's practice.
One is wide receiver Rashod Bateman, but Doyle provided clarity on his situation.
"'[Bateman]'s been around. He's dealing with some personal things, and so, he hasn't been here for a little bit," Doyle said. "He was here that first week. We were able to work with him quite a bit, and then he was here pretty much the whole offseason every day."
Doyle didn't seem worried about the 2021 first-round pick.
"He's an early morning guy, so a lot of times I'd be going to work out, and he's in there doing stuff by himself at times. So, I've been pleased with him," Doyle said. "Obviously, anytime guys are here, we're working with the guys that are here, and the guys that aren't, we're expecting them to be working kind of on their own. But I'm excited for him to get back in here at [mandatory] camp and keep rolling."
Another notable absence has been veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but like Doyle with Bateman, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver didn't express concern with one of Baltimore's defensive leaders.
"One thing I know with my experience with Marlon is that when he is here, he is going to be full-speed and all-in," Weaver said. "It's all he knows. You see it on tape. He takes the ball away constantly. He's that type of player. So even though he's not here, I have no doubt that he's doing the things required to make that jump from his play a year ago.
"Admittedly, I know there's been some disappointment there with how he played for himself, but I know we can help him reach whatever standard he wants to hold for himself
Roger Rosengarten and Ronnie Stanley Shared Texts After Myles Garrett Trade
After the Cleveland Browns traded Myles Garrett on Monday, Ronnie Stanley wasted no time texting the news to teammate Roger Rosengarten.
Neither Stanley nor Rosengarten will miss facing the NFL's two-time defensive player of the year twice a season.
"I didn't even realize it happened until I got here yesterday for practice," Rosengarten said. "I got like four texts from Ronnie – 'Myles, Myles, Myles, Myles!' I'm like, 'What?'
"It's crazy. It's one less guy we've got to worry about in the AFC North. To have a guy like that out of the North is a plus for tackles, especially Ronnie because he plays on his side most of the time. Ronnie was the first guy to text me. It's funny."
Garrett had a memorable jersey swap with Rosengarten during the 2024 season, in which Garrett showed his respect to the Ravens' rookie.
The Browns received talented edge rusher Jared Verse as part of the deal, so it's not like the Ravens won't have to deal with another talented pass rusher when they face Cleveland.
"Verse is a very talented player," Rosengarten said. "He'll thrive in Cleveland."
However, Garrett is a unique player who presents special problems. His departure from Cleveland became the latest development in an eventful offseason for the division. Jesse Minter, Todd Monken (Browns) and Mike McCarthy (Steelers) are all entering their first seasons as head coaches in the division.
"It's been insane since last season, from players to coaches it's just been a lot," Rosengarten said.