Late for Work 5/20: Roster Depth Creates Great Competition for These Veterans

On his tough childhood:

"My parents didn't really have their stuff together. I don't know my real father. My stepdad was laid off from a steel mill job. My mother was a drug addict and an alcoholic. There's where my mentality developed, though. Every time I went to a new school, I had to join a new team. I played middle linebacker and running back — that's the best athletes on the field. So I have to take that guy's spot. So, of course, there's a fight that's going to happen. Every time I went to a new school, there's a fight. I just didn't really care about anybody else. I was going to worry about myself. That carried me through part of my life. And then once I got married, I had to realize that that selfish stuff had to go out the window."

On what Peyton Manning said to him after Wolfe brought "a bus-full of strippers" to the Broncos' family Halloween party during his rookie year:

"We had a team meeting the next week and Peyton goes up there and says something in front of the whole team about it. He was like, 'Listen, man. Don't be bringing strippers to a family Halloween party.' He used to sit down at breakfast with me all the time. He was like, 'Look, I get that you want to have fun, but if you want to be great, you have to stop this stuff. There's a time and a place for it. During the season, it's about football. Save that stuff for the offseason.' That's when I took my game to another level because I started focusing on just the game during the season … preparing for the game watching film, the game inside of the game."

On mentoring players:

"My first six years in the league, any new guy that came around that was the same position as me, they were there to take money out of my pocket, take food off my plate. And it is true. But as I got older I was like, these young guys, I use them as motivation but I try to bring them with me, try to elevate their game, because that's going to make me better. … I lead by example. "