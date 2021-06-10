Late for Work 6/10: Todd Gurley Reportedly Visiting Ravens Today

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'If I Went to Ravens, Fans Would Destroy Me'

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster cited loyalty to his coaches and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as the reasons he re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason rather than joining the Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs, both of whom reportedly offered him more money.

Speaking to Pittsburgh media yesterday, Smith-Schuster also said he took into account how Steelers fans would've reacted to him signing with the Ravens.

"I already knew if I went to the Ravens, fans would destroy me," Smith-Schuster said.

Smith-Schuster signed with the Steelers for one year, $8 million with no incentives. The Ravens reportedly offered him a one-year, $9 million deal with $3.5 million in incentives, while the Chiefs' offer reportedly was for one year for $8 million with $3 million in incentives.

After Smith-Schuster decided to stay with Pittsburgh, he said the Chiefs were his second choice over the Ravens because of the latter's run-heavy offense.

Steelers Wire's Allison Koehler speculated that there could be a more practical reason why Smith-Schuster took into account Steelers fans' feelings about him signing with the team's AFC North rival.

"One would have to think that the bulk of Smith-Schuster's current fan base consists of Steelers fans. And unlike some athletes, JuJu cares about how fans perceive him since he earns money as a social media influencer," Koehler wrote.

"It's possible that if Smith-Schuster had gone to Baltimore via free agency, he would've had to rebuild his fan base from scratch. Even though football is first and foremost a business, there are very few Steelers fans who would forgive such a massive betrayal."

It's not as if Steelers fan favorites haven't switched sides in the rivalry before. Longtime Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson spent three seasons with the Ravens and helped the 2000 team win the Super Bowl. Just this offseason, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva left Pittsburgh after six seasons to come to Baltimore.