Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Predict Ravens Offense Will Get Off to a Slow Start

Pundits Predict Ravens Offense Will Get Off to a Slow Start

The Ravens have had one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league the past two seasons, but some pundits don't believe the unit will be strong right out of the gate this year.

ESPN's Dan Graziano cited injuries to weapons in the passing game as the reason he won't be surprised if the offense sputters early.

"No, it's not because of the J.K. Dobbins injury, though that certainly doesn't help," Graziano wrote. "The Ravens will be able to run the ball with Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams and of course quarterback Lamar Jackson. The concern for the offense is that health issues have kept Baltimore from doing the work it planned to do on its passing game this offseason.

"Jackson missed time early in camp after a positive COVID-19 test, and just about every wide receiver has missed practice time because of injury (Marquise Brown returned to practice this week, but rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman will miss more time)."

With Bateman going on injured reserve yesterday, he will miss at least three games. Miles Boykin also went on IR.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal expects the offense to get off to a slow start due to the health of the offensive line, as well as the receiving corps.