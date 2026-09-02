Ravens Fill Last Two Practice Squad Spots With Veterans

The Ravens have finalized their initial practice squad, filling the last two spots with two veterans, tight end Nick Vannett and offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri.

The Ravens set most of the original practice squad on Monday with 14 players they had cut and one outside veteran, kicker Jake Moody, but had two spots open.

Vannett and Arcuri are two players that could be game ready in a pinch given their experience.

Vannett, 33, is entering his 11th season and spent last season split between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, playing in 10 games. At 6-foot-6, 261 pounds, he's mostly known for his blocking. Vannett hasn't posted more than 20 catches or 200 receiving yards in a season since 2018.

The Ravens have a veteran blocking tight end in Durham Smythe, who will be a key part of the offense this season. Behind him and leader Mark Andrews are rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas. Undrafted rookie tight end Ty Pezza is also on the practice squad.