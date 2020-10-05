Marcus Peters Will Be on 'Celebrity Family Feud' Thursday

Oct 05, 2020 at 03:46 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

One of the Ravens' most interesting characters is cornerback Marcus Peters. Now he'll be the latest Raven to make a "Celebrity Family Feud" appearance.

Peters will be on Thursday's episode at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Judging from the teaser photo, he looks thrilled about it. Or is that just his game face?

The Pro Bowlers joining Peters are Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith.

The NFLPA Legends are former Rams wide receiver Torrey Holt, former Titans running back Eddie George, former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb and current Lions running back Adrian Peterson.

Marlon Humphrey and Lamar Jackson have gone on "Family Feud" the past two seasons. "Juiceman" is not known for censoring himself so this should be interesting!

