 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

NFL Explains Why Ravens vs. Bills Won't Be Primetime, Four Straight AFC North Games 

May 15, 2026 at 03:16 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ILB Teddye Buchanan
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Teddye Buchanan

It raised eyebrows when the NFL placed Ravens vs. Bills in Week 8 at 1 p.m., rather than in primetime.

However, a Ravens-Bills matchup doesn't need primetime to attract a huge audience. That contributed to the NFL's decision. The league wants to make sure it offers compelling games in the early afternoon, and Ravens vs. Bills fits that description.

"You could put Baltimore-Buffalo in any of our primetime packages and any one of our partners would have been thrilled to get it, and you might've had 18 or 20 million people watching that game," NFL Vice President of Marketing Mike North said during a Friday conference call.

"As a 1 o'clock anchor for CBS, it may get 75% of the country. You might have more people watching that game Sunday on CBS at 1 o'clock than you might have if it was on Monday night or Thursday night. It reaffirms our commitment to keeping Sunday afternoon strong."

North said there are other primetime-worthy 1 p.m. matchups on the 2026 schedule, such as the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 on FOX.

"The 1 o'clock window still matters," North said. "It matters to the league, it matters to our partners, it matters to our fans.

"We're not just going to take the 272 [games] and rank them and take the top 70 and put them in primetime. Frankly, it speaks to the value of the Sunday Ticket product. If you want to catch a Rams-Eagles [game] that week and you're getting Texans-Cowboys instead, that's exactly what that product is for."

The Ravens-Bills rivalry has become one of the league's best, with MVPs Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen headlining the matchup. The three most recent meetings between the two AFC heavyweights have been on primetime.

North also addressed the Ravens' schedule being backloaded with AFC North games down the stretch. Baltimore's final four games are against divisional opponents for the first time in franchise history.

There's been an increased effort to have divisional opponents face each other late in the season. North doesn't think four straight AFC North games to close the season is extreme.

"Division games late in the season always matter," North said. "Throw out the records. If both teams are competitive, that's spectacular. If only one team is fighting for a playoff spot, then the other team has everything to play for now. '[If] we can't have a good season, the best thing we can do is ruin theirs.'

"We love division games late in the season. Here's hoping that both Steelers-Ravens games down the stretch matter and decide the division. I'm not sure [about] six division games to finish the season. But no hesitation to play more division games late."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Pundits Predict Ravens' 2026 Record Following Schedule Release

Takeaways from the Ravens' schedule. Joe Burrow gets his wish with a home primetime game against the Ravens. Mike Florio says NBC analyst Mike Tomlin's assessment of the Ravens and Lamar Jackson will be 'must-see TV.'

news

Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2026 Schedule

The Ravens will have a chance to build early momentum and will need to be at their best down the stretch.

news

Ravens Get Four Primetime Games and One Surprising Omission

The Ravens have primetime matchups against the Bengals, Chargers, Jaguars, and Falcons … but not the Bills.

news

Ravens Will Host Their Neighbors in Preseason

The Ravens will host the Eagles and Commanders and hit the road to Minnesota.

news

Where Ravens' Strength of 2026 Schedule Ranks

The Ravens have one of the NFL's least difficult schedules in 2026, based off last year's records and how Vegas oddsmakers expect their opponents to fare.

news

Ravens' Five Most Anticipated Matchups of 2026

The Ravens have some high-profile games on their 2026 schedule, and we'll know the dates for them when the NFL schedule is released on Thursday.

news

NFL Sets Date for Schedule Release

The Ravens will soon know when they'll play their opponents.

news

Ravens Announce Full Preseason Schedule

The Ravens will visit the Washington Commanders on Aug. 23 at 12 p.m.

news

10 Players Most Impacted By Ravens' Schedule Release

Mark Andrews gets a chance at redemption in Buffalo right away, plus more players impacted by the schedule.

news

Ben Stiller And Baby Goats: The Story Behind the Ravens' Schedule Release Video

The Ravens spent nearly a month shooting their 2025 schedule release video.

news

Five Predictions Based Off Ravens' 2025 Schedule

The Ravens have a chance to make an early statement and have a chance to rule the road in the middle.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising