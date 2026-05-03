 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Son of an NBA Legend, Nick Dawkins Confident He Can Earn Roster Spot at Center

May 03, 2026 at 09:34 AM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

G Vega Ioane (left) & C Nick Dawkins (right)
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Vega Ioane (left) & C Nick Dawkins (right)

Nick Dawkins knows that few things in life are a slam dunk.

Dawkins is the son of former NBA star Darryl Dawkins, who died from a heart attack when his son was just 14 years old. His father's death forced Nick to step up for his mother and three sisters, and as he kept growing in high school, Dawkins turned his attention from lacrosse to football.

The undrafted 6-foot-4, 305-pound center blossomed in college and played side-by-side at Penn State next to guard Vega Ioane, Baltimore's first-round pick. Ioane and Dawkins have been reunited on Baltimore's 90-man roster, giving the undrafted rookie a chance to realize his NFL dream.

The Ravens haven't decided on a starting center, and they didn't draft one. There's competition from other veterans and the Ravens could still make more moves at the position. Still, Dawkins has an opportunity, and like his late father, he plans to take his best shot.

"I keep my father's spirit alive every day, people asking me about him, people saying I remind them of him," Dawkins said. "He was a good person who touched a lot of lives."

Darryl Dawkins was the fifth-overall pick in the 1975 NBA draft, bypassing college to join the Philadelphia 76ers straight out of high school. During Dawkins' 15-year NBA career, the powerfully built 6-foot-11 center was best known for his ferocious dunks that shattered backboards on several occasions.

The younger Dawkins joins the Ravens determined to shatter any perception that he's not good enough to make the roster or compete for a starting job. He wasn't heavily recruited out of Parkland High School in Allentown, Pa., but he became a starter his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions. That experience gives Dawkins confidence. He doesn't view himself as a long shot to make the roster, but as someone who will prove that he belongs.

"I'm used to being the low man on the totem pole," Dawkins said. "When I came to Penn State, I was the lowest-rated recruit in the class. People were insinuating that I should go somewhere smaller because I wasn't going to make it at a big-time school like that.

"I understand how these things go. When people are picked higher, they want to get their investment out of those people. You have to give them a reason to put you on the totem pole."

Dawkins thought he had a 50-50 chance to be drafted, but he didn't stress when he was bypassed. His agent advised him that signing with the Ravens would be a good move. Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Corey Bullock are among those competing for the starting job in Baltimore, but it's wide open after Tyler Linderbaum's departure in free agency.

Dawkins already has a connection with Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford, who tried to recruit Dawkins when Ledford was at Louisville. Ioane and Dawkins have an obvious connection from their Penn State days on the offensive line, working off each other's blocks.

Before his games at Penn State, Dawkins would often watch highlight videos from his father's NBA career to give himself pre-game inspiration. He comes from a family of athletes. One of his cousins is Brian Dawkins, the Pro Football Hall of Fame former safety with the Philadelphia Eagles. Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks is his father's godson and a close friend.

However, Dawkins is trying to make his own mark as a professional athlete, and he arrived at rookie camp with a serious attitude.

"When you lose a parent when you're younger, it forces you to mature," Dawkins said. "You kind of lose your childhood. Things that used to be funny aren't. Things that you used to be other people's concerns are now your concerns.

"If I wasn't as invested in my family's success as I am, I probably would've accepted mediocrity. But I know I have potential. I know, they have Bullock, Gwyn, and Pinter here – guys that can ball. But why not me? I believe I'm going to play here. That's what I believe."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Jesse Minter Wants Diego Pavia to 'Show Us What You Can Do'

Minter is stoked about Calais Campbell's pending return to Baltimore. Zion Young's ceiling is 'tremendously high.'

news

50 Words or Less: Strong Rookie Class May Help Ravens Recapture AFC North

Zion Young sounds ready to get it done. Calais Campbell brings intangibles to any locker room in joins. Ja'Kobi Lane has a sense of humor and great hands.

news

Ravens See Shades of Sam Koch in Rookie Punter Ryan Eckley

While Jordan Stout had a 'generational' leg, Ryan Eckley enters the NFL with a bag full of tricks.

news

Takeaways From Ravens Rookie Minicamp

The Ravens' first two picks look the part. Ja'Kobi Lane made an eye-popping catch in his first practice.

news

Ravens Sign 19 Undrafted Rookies

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia headlines the undrafted rookie class.

news

Chandler Rivers Talks About His Viral Draft Night Video

Rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers has watched the viral video of his emotional reaction to being drafted 'about 30 times.'

news

Carson Vinson's Path From HBCU to Ravens Is a Source of Pride

As the only HBCU player selected in the 2025 draft, Ravens fifth-round offensive tackle Carson Vinson proudly carries the foundation he built at Alabama A&M into the NFL.

news

LaJohntay Wester Is Ready for the NFL Spotlight

A dynamic returner and highly productive college wide receiver, LaJohntay Wester is ready for role as a Ravens rookie.

news

News & Notes: Mike Green Says Falling to Ravens Was a 'Blessing in Disguise'

Rookie Emery Jones Jr. is sidelined by a labrum injury. Zay Flowers' late-season knee injury did not require surgery. First-round pick Malaki Starks was honored to break down the huddle when practice concluded.

news

Late for Work: Pundits Pick Which Undrafted Rookies Can Make Ravens' Roster

Did the Ravens fill the holes on their roster? Carson Vinson named a rookie to watch.

news

Ravens Sign 17 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The Ravens signed an All-American linebacker from Iowa, two big-bodied defensive tackles, the younger brother of a 2022 first-round pick, and more.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising