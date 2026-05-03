Son of an NBA Legend, Nick Dawkins Confident He Can Earn Roster Spot at Center

Dawkins thought he had a 50-50 chance to be drafted, but he didn't stress when he was bypassed. His agent advised him that signing with the Ravens would be a good move. Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Corey Bullock are among those competing for the starting job in Baltimore, but it's wide open after Tyler Linderbaum's departure in free agency.

Dawkins already has a connection with Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford, who tried to recruit Dawkins when Ledford was at Louisville. Ioane and Dawkins have an obvious connection from their Penn State days on the offensive line, working off each other's blocks.

Before his games at Penn State, Dawkins would often watch highlight videos from his father's NBA career to give himself pre-game inspiration. He comes from a family of athletes. One of his cousins is Brian Dawkins, the Pro Football Hall of Fame former safety with the Philadelphia Eagles. Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks is his father's godson and a close friend.

However, Dawkins is trying to make his own mark as a professional athlete, and he arrived at rookie camp with a serious attitude.

"When you lose a parent when you're younger, it forces you to mature," Dawkins said. "You kind of lose your childhood. Things that used to be funny aren't. Things that you used to be other people's concerns are now your concerns.