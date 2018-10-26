 Skip to main content
Numbers That Matter: Ravens vs. Panthers

Oct 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Interceptions returned for touchdowns by the Ravens in Bank of America Stadium in 2010 – Ed Reed and Dawan Landry (23 yards) and Ray Lewis (24 yards)

Yards per catch this season for Ravens wide receiver John Brown, ranking third in the league

Baltimore's scoring differential in the past two games under Head Coach John Harbaugh against Carolina, winning 37-13 in 2010 and 38-10 in 2014

Points allowed by Baltimore's defense so far this season, the fewest permitted through the first seven games of a season during the Harbaugh era

Joe Flacco's quarterback rating in two games against the Panthers (46-of-64 for 628 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions)

Rushing yards by Panthers quarterback Cam Newton so far this season, which is the most in the league. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

Yards per game the Ravens defense is allowing, which is 21 yards better than the second-ranked Jacksonville Jaguars

Combined receiving yards by John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead IV. Never before have the Ravens boasted a 500-, 400- and 300-yard receiver seven games into a season

Passing yards by Joe Flacco so far this season, ranking as the fifth-most in the NFL

Career sacks by Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers and Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, respectively. Peppers is fourth all-time in sacks and the active leader. Suggs is 15th all-time and No. 2 in active leaders

