Numbers That Matter: Ravens vs. Panthers

Interceptions returned for touchdowns by the Ravens in Bank of America Stadium in 2010 – Ed Reed and Dawan Landry (23 yards) and Ray Lewis (24 yards)
Yards per catch this season for Ravens wide receiver John Brown, ranking third in the league
Baltimore's scoring differential in the past two games under Head Coach John Harbaugh against Carolina, winning 37-13 in 2010 and 38-10 in 2014
Points allowed by Baltimore's defense so far this season, the fewest permitted through the first seven games of a season during the Harbaugh era
Joe Flacco's quarterback rating in two games against the Panthers (46-of-64 for 628 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions)
Rushing yards by Panthers quarterback Cam Newton so far this season, which is the most in the league. He also has three rushing touchdowns.
Yards per game the Ravens defense is allowing, which is 21 yards better than the second-ranked Jacksonville Jaguars
Combined receiving yards by John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead IV. Never before have the Ravens boasted a 500-, 400- and 300-yard receiver seven games into a season
Passing yards by Joe Flacco so far this season, ranking as the fifth-most in the NFL
Career sacks by Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers and Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, respectively. Peppers is fourth all-time in sacks and the active leader. Suggs is 15th all-time and No. 2 in active leaders