Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 28 (28) / "This is a new low the Ravens haven't encountered since the Kyle Boller days. Baltimore desperately needed a win on Monday night, had an extended period to prepare following their Week 9 defeat on Thursday Night Football and lost to the previously winless Chargers by following a game plan that asked newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett to throw 49 passes. That's the fourth time Brissett has thrown 40-plus passes in a game this season. It's also the fourth time his team has lost in such outings. The Ravens are down bad, and I'm not sure there's reason to believe they can climb out of this in 2026." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 25 (22) / Non-quarterback MVP at midseason: Wide receiver Zay Flowers. "It has been such a disappointing season that it's difficult to pick any valuable Ravens. Flowers has been one of the few players who have exceeded expectations for Baltimore, but he had a costly fourth-quarter fumble Monday night. His production has been impacted by injuries at quarterback. In 10 quarters with Lamar Jackson, Flowers has looked like one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the NFL, catching 16 passes for 353 yards (22.1 per catch) and two touchdowns. In 26 quarters with Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano and Jacoby Brissett, Flowers has totaled 33 receptions for 335 yards (10.1 per catch) and one touchdown." – Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 21 (19) / Breakout player: Outside linebacker Mike Green. "The second-year edge rusher got two sacks Monday night to get to 4.5 for the season, topping last year's total of 3.5. The No. 59 pick in 2025 out of Marshall now leads the team in sacks and has 10 quarterback hits, just four short of last year's number." – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated / No. 24 (24) / "Woof. Outside of the whole quarterback issue and the losing to the Chargers issue, are we ready to talk about the fact that Jesse Minter's defense has not been all that great yet?" – Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 25 (25) / "RB Derrick Henry hasn't had 20 touches in any of the past five games. Yep, Baltimore has lost each one of them." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 22 (20) / "No Lamar Jackson, no win. It's that simple. The defense is also having issues." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 26 (22) / "It's almost hard to believe that the Ravens were 4-1 at one point and some of us saw them as Super Bowl contenders, because it's been a startling downhill slide from there. Becoming the first team to lose to the previously winless Chargers — at home, no less — is rock bottom in Jesse Minter's first season as head coach. At least so far. On the bright side, QB Jacoby Brissett was pretty good in his Baltimore debut. But they lost to the Chargers. This is no time for bright sides. It's all bad. Very, very bad." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 21 (20) / "Can Jacoby Brissett save the offense? The Ravens didn't get all the way right on Monday night. They are up to five straight losses, scoring a combined 63 points in those defeats. That isn't cutting it, with Jesse Minter's defense also struggling." – Vinnie Iyer