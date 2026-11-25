Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 23 (28) / "Baltimore finally managed to find its offense (Derrick Henry nearly broke 100 rushing yards!) but also couldn't stop committing major mistakes. Four turnovers -- including a fumble through the end zone on a run that appeared destined to produce a touchdown, plus two muffed punts -- doomed the Ravens, who fittingly threw a completely avoidable interception to extinguish their comeback hopes on one of the most poorly managed endgame possessions you'll see in pro football this year." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 24 (25) / Contract extension candidate: Quarterback Lamar Jackson. "The Ravens don't have any major free agents who will get extended or tagged, but Jackson's contract situation will become the NFL's top storyline this offseason. Jackson's $84.34 million salary cap number for 2027 is untenable, and the Ravens will continue talks for an extension to lower that cap hit. General manager Eric DeCosta said before the season that he was "optimistic" about getting a deal done before March. Jackson holds the leverage because he has no-trade and no-tag clauses in his contract. Baltimore understands his importance. Since 2019, the Ravens are 7-17 (.292) without Jackson as their starting quarterback." – Jamison Hensley

Sports Illustrated / No. 21 (24) / "The Ravens sitting here at No. 21 shows the dire nature of the bottom tier of the NFL right now. The offense is concerning insofar as there are untimely drops and inexplicable ball security issues. But the defense not stopping anyone? That's what should really freak everyone out." – Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 26 (25) / "Their six-game losing streak is now the league's longest. And say what you want about the obvious issues on offense, but OLB Trey Hendrickson is emblematic of a defense that's gone almost completely MIA." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 23 (22) / "Sure, they don't have Lamar Jackson. But he doesn't play defense the last time I checked. That side of the ball is awful right now." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 25 (26) / "The Ravens' decision to trade for QB Jacoby Brissett a few weeks after losing Lamar Jackson turned out to be a good one. He fits their scheme, he's playing well and he has the offense moving. The thing that's a problem is the thing that never figured to be a problem: their defense. It's bad. And it shouldn't be with a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter and a well-regarded DC in Anthony Weaver. But that is the main reason they're riding a six-game losing streak and staring at a lost season, especially if they lose in Houston on Sunday before they get to their bye. They can blame this mess of a season on Jackson's injury all they want. But their defense has surprisingly been the bigger issue." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 21 (21) / "The Ravens have dropped six consecutive games, but the last two weeks hurt most, getting too sloppy for Jesse Minter in losing close ones to the Chargers and Panthers. During the losing streak, they have allowed an average of more than 29 points per game." – Vinnie Iyer