Game Recap: Ravens Beat Cowboys on Last-Second Field Goal From Tyler Loop

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The Ravens' special teams came up with a big-time play well before Loop's kick. With the Ravens leading 17-13 late in the third quarter, Aubrey trotted out for a 59-yard field-goal attempt. Aubrey, who's one of the NFL's best kickers from long range, had this attempt blocked by Ravens safety Keondre Jackson, who flew through Dallas' field-goal protection unit unobstructed.