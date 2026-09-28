Game Recap: Ravens Beat Cowboys on Last-Second Field Goal From Tyler Loop

Redemption was sweeter than samba music.
Tyler Loop, who missed a 44-yard field goal that would've sent the Ravens to the playoffs last season, ignited a purple and gold-clad party in Rio de Janeiro with a game-winning, buzzer-beating 56-yard field goal to beat the Cowboys, 34-31.
In the first-ever American football contest played at Maracanã Stadium, Brazil's most iconic soccer venue, it was only fitting that the game ended on a clutch kick.
Turning Point
There were a few in the waning minutes of regulation.
With under two minutes left and the Ravens at the 2-yard line, Lamar Jackson remained patient on a play-action pass and found rookie tight end Matt Hibner for a go-ahead touchdown.
The Cowboys then moved the ball downfield efficiently on the ensuing drive, and a pass interference on cornerback Nate Wiggins in the end zone moved the ball up to Baltimore's 2-yard line. But the Ravens came up with a goal-line stop, and Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey split the uprights to tie the game at 31.
However, the Ravens weren't content to settle for overtime. Jackson completed a long pass to Zay Flowers to put Baltimore in field-goal range with one second left, and Loop snuck the ensuing field goal inside the left upright to clinch a win.
Top Play
The Ravens' special teams came up with a big-time play well before Loop's kick. With the Ravens leading 17-13 late in the third quarter, Aubrey trotted out for a 59-yard field-goal attempt. Aubrey, who's one of the NFL's best kickers from long range, had this attempt blocked by Ravens safety Keondre Jackson, who flew through Dallas' field-goal protection unit unobstructed.
Baltimore's offense capitalized on Jackson's rejection. Chunk runs from Derrick Henry, Jackson, and Justice Hill put the Ravens on the Cowboys' 4-yard line, where Jackson connected with wide receiver Chris Moore for a touchdown that put the Ravens ahead by double digits.
One week after the Ravens gave up a blocked field goal, the Ravens blocking a field goal themselves turned the tide of a game.
Stats to Know
- While a passing touchdown proved to be the game-winner, Baltimore's ground game carried the load for its offense on Sunday. Henry had 89 yards, Jackson had 50, and Hill had 33. Flowers, who led the Ravens in receptions (5) and receiving yards (84), also had a 20-yard run on a jet sweep.
- The Cowboys went on a 15-0 run after Baltimore took an 11-point lead with just under four minutes left in the third quarter. But clutch plays on both sides of the ball prevented Baltimore from being on the wrong side of another second-half comeback.
- Defensive lineman Travis Jones forced a fumble by Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and inside linebacker Trenton Simpson recovered. Simpson also had two tackles for loss.
- Henry surpassed Eric Dickerson for ninth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list. He also now has 11 seasons with at least five rushing touchdowns, the most in NFL history.
- Defensive lineman Calais Campbell had three of the Ravens' seven quarterback hits.
- Roquan Smith recorded his first sack since Christmas 2024, taking down Prescott on a blitz to force a Cowboys field goal early in the first quarter.
- Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle fed Henry early and often, as the veteran running back had eight carries in the first quarter.
- Loop decisively won the kickoff battle against Aubrey. Cowboys All-Pro returner KaVontae Turpin had just one kick return that went for 31 yards, while Aubrey had two kickoffs go out of bounds. Head Coach Jesse Minter also mentioned how Aubrey's touchback following his game-tying field goal was "huge" in giving the Ravens a chance to get into Loop's range, which they did.
- The Ravens committed nine penalties. Guard John Simpson was called for three false start penalties.
Up Next
The 2-1 Ravens will come back to Baltimore for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-3) next Sunday at 1 p.m. The Titans fell to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, 12-7.