The Breakdown: Another Second Half Takes a Wrong Turn for Ravens

The Ravens need to improve their second half play.

Sunday was the second straight game that the Ravens didn't score in the second half.

They were having second half issues even before Jackson was injured in Week 4. In Week 2, Baltimore scored just three points in the second half, which allowed the New Orleans Saints to rally for a 24-17 win.

"We need to make sure that we go into the game with enough plays and enough adjustments – and forward-thinking adjustments – of what teams may do so that in the second half we have a great plan to help us be able to move the ball," Minter said.

The Ravens have led at halftime in six of their seven games, but they've been outscored in the second half in five games. Opponents are adjusting to the Ravens effectively, and this was another game when Baltimore didn't have enough answers. Veteran Calais Campbell said it felt like "quicksand." Minter used a different analogy.

"We let the game kind of snowball on us once we got going," Minter said. "They kept rolling, they hit a bunch of explosives on us in the second half. Really not good enough, starting with me and all the way down."

The Ravens must find a way to put the baggage of past second half drama behind them, which is easier said than done.