The Breakdown: Ravens' Home Victory Takes Heavy Toll on Health

It's always preferable to keep winning while improving.

Starting the season 3-1 with a new coaching staff is not a bad place to be.

The Ravens have not been perfect on offense, defense, or special teams. Tyler Loop nailed a 64-yard field goal to end the first half and sent teammates and fans into a frenzy. It was the longest field goal in M&T Bank Stadium history, coming on the heels of Loop making is 56-yard walk-off game-winner against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

But Loop also missed a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter that could have given Baltimore a three-score lead. Loop's game-winner in Brazil was a breakthrough moment, but the Ravens also want him to be consistent from inside the 50.

Defensively, the Ravens put pressure on Titans quarterback Cam Ward but only sacked him once. Offensively, the Ravens didn't get the ground game going as well as they would've liked, as Derrick Henry ran 23 times for 73 yards against his former team.

Four games into the season, Baltimore is still striving to put all three phases together, but winning three of its first four is a healthy start.