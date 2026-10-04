The Breakdown: Ravens' Home Victory Takes Heavy Toll on Health

After getting their first home victory in 2026, the Ravens would be even happier if they were healthier.
The 24-18 decision over the Tennessee Titans didn't come without heavy collateral damage. Lamar Jackson (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), guard Andrew Vorhees (foot), and tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles) left and didn't return.
That wasn't part of the game plan. After jumping to a 24-7 lead, the Ravens (3-1) were shut out in the second half as Jackson watched from the sidelines after playing superbly during the first 30 minutes.
The Titans (0-4) rallied late, and it wasn't until Malaki Starks recovered an onside kick with one minute, 12 seconds left that the Ravens could truly exhale.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said the team's mentality would be to keep finding ways to come out on top, no matter who goes down. Baltimore already entered this game without outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger), their most accomplished pass rusher, three centers, and more.
"It's the National Football League, and it's all kind of injuries on every team," Minter said. "Nobody's going to feel sorry for us. We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We're not going to make excuses. We're going to figure out the guys we have, put them out there, and give ourselves the best chance to be successful."
Here are my thoughts on the Ravens after they ended a four-game home losing streak dating back to last season:
Reports indicate the Ravens have reason to be optimistic about Jackson.
Minter didn't have postgame injury updates, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Jackson is believed to be day-to-day and would be treated during the week.
Jackson didn't leave the bench area for much of the second half and spoke with teammates. The Ravens will hope he's available to play Week 5 when they visit the Atlanta Falcons and can pick up where he left off.
The two-time MVP was brilliant in the first half (15-for-20, 222 yards, two touchdowns), and the Ravens' offense was cooking. His 52-yard completion to Zay Flowers (eight catches, 118 yards, one touchdown) was dropped over Flowers' shoulder on a dime.
With Tyler Huntley (8-for-9, 63 yards) playing quarterback in the second half, Baltimore protected its lead with more conservative play calling. If Jackson can't play in Atlanta, Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and the entire offense will be forced to adjust – again.
The mounting injuries will test the team's next man up mentality.
Injuries are expected in the NFL, but the Ravens are dealing with a lot, particularly along the offensive line. They've placed three centers on injured reserve since the start of training camp.
Rookie Vega Ioane looked solid at center against the Titans, making his first start at the position after moving from right guard in Week 3 after Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic went down. But the Ravens have started a different offensive line combination for three straight games. When Vorhees left the game, he was replaced by Emery Jones Jr., who may be asked to make his first career start if Vorhees misses time.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is dealing with a toe injury and returned to the lineup against Tennessee after a one-game absence. Stanley said the line is being tested but can't make excuses.
"Adversity hits, and you've got to trust the next guy," Stanley said. "Everyone who made the squad has to be ready at any time. Unfortunately, these things happen, but we expect those guys to pick up where we left off."
Beyond the offensive line, Smythe is Baltimore's best blocking tight end, and is familiar with Doyle's system after playing for him with the Chicago Bears last season. Humphrey's possible absence would make the Ravens thinner at corner, where they're already without a top backup in T.J. Tampa.
Penalties are a problem.
Baltimore was penalized 13 times for 131 yards – a stat that could have cost them dearly.
"It's obviously unacceptable, I would say, the amount of penalties that we have," Minter said. "It starts with me and starts with our coaching staff. And so, we'll continue to strive and continue to work. At the end of the day, we have to get out of our own way."
Doyle's offense features a lot of shifting and pre-snap motion, which puts stress on players not to make mistakes. But it's also part of what has made Baltimore's offense so tough to defend.
Defensively, the Ravens have been victimized by a few tough calls, including a controversial unnecessary roughness call on Kyle Hamilton when he seemingly didn't hear the whistle, but they have also committed penalties that have made it tougher for them to get off the field.
Committing fewer penalties is an important goal the Ravens must continue to chase.
It's always preferable to keep winning while improving.
Starting the season 3-1 with a new coaching staff is not a bad place to be.
The Ravens have not been perfect on offense, defense, or special teams. Tyler Loop nailed a 64-yard field goal to end the first half and sent teammates and fans into a frenzy. It was the longest field goal in M&T Bank Stadium history, coming on the heels of Loop making is 56-yard walk-off game-winner against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
But Loop also missed a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter that could have given Baltimore a three-score lead. Loop's game-winner in Brazil was a breakthrough moment, but the Ravens also want him to be consistent from inside the 50.
Defensively, the Ravens put pressure on Titans quarterback Cam Ward but only sacked him once. Offensively, the Ravens didn't get the ground game going as well as they would've liked, as Derrick Henry ran 23 times for 73 yards against his former team.
Four games into the season, Baltimore is still striving to put all three phases together, but winning three of its first four is a healthy start.
"We need to put a nail in the coffin at times, and so we'll continue to chase that," Minter said. "We'll never apologize for [a win], and there will be a lot of great stuff to learn from. If we learn from it, if we keep getting better, then it will benefit us down the road."
Extra Points
- Calais Campbell played in his 282nd NFL game, tying Jim Marshall for most ever by a defensive lineman.
- Hamilton forced a key fumble by Tennessee wide receiver Carnell Tate that was recovered by Starks.
- Ravens undrafted rookie Ethan Burke got his first career sack in his first game playing defensive snaps just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.
- Eight different Ravens caught at least one pass, as both Jackson and Huntley spread the ball around.