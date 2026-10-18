The Breakdown: Ravens Pay for Not Putting Browns Away

Some losses feel more painful than others, and the Ravens' latest defeat definitely stung.

They had a golden opportunity to win their fourth straight game after jumping to a quick 10-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore's defense played well for most of the game, and while the offense sputtered in the second half, it looked for a while like the Ravens would hang on.

But they didn't. Tyler Loop missed a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that could have extended Baltimore's lead. Derrick Henry lost a fumble that led to the Browns' game-tying touchdown drive. And Baltimore's defense allowed a 33-yard completion from Deshaun Watson to Jerry Jeudy with under a minute to play, setting up the Browns for a game-winning field goal.

It added up to a 13-10 Baltimore defeat that left the Browns (4-2) and Ravens (4-2) with the same record, but with much different feelings. Sitting atop the division, Cleveland was elated, while the Ravens were disgusted to lose a game they felt was theirs for the taking, even with Lamar Jackson (ankle) missing his second straight game.

"I think that's one we definitely should've won," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "You let a team stay around, they're going to find momentum. The defense, we've got to go out there and get some stops at the end, ice the game.

"Snoop (Tyler Huntley) is very capable of going out there and winning a game. We were singing his praises last week. It's up to as a defense to pick our teammates up."