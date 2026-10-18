The Breakdown: Ravens Pay for Not Putting Browns Away

Some losses feel more painful than others, and the Ravens' latest defeat definitely stung.
They had a golden opportunity to win their fourth straight game after jumping to a quick 10-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore's defense played well for most of the game, and while the offense sputtered in the second half, it looked for a while like the Ravens would hang on.
But they didn't. Tyler Loop missed a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that could have extended Baltimore's lead. Derrick Henry lost a fumble that led to the Browns' game-tying touchdown drive. And Baltimore's defense allowed a 33-yard completion from Deshaun Watson to Jerry Jeudy with under a minute to play, setting up the Browns for a game-winning field goal.
It added up to a 13-10 Baltimore defeat that left the Browns (4-2) and Ravens (4-2) with the same record, but with much different feelings. Sitting atop the division, Cleveland was elated, while the Ravens were disgusted to lose a game they felt was theirs for the taking, even with Lamar Jackson (ankle) missing his second straight game.
"I think that's one we definitely should've won," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "You let a team stay around, they're going to find momentum. The defense, we've got to go out there and get some stops at the end, ice the game.
"Snoop (Tyler Huntley) is very capable of going out there and winning a game. We were singing his praises last week. It's up to as a defense to pick our teammates up."
Here are my thoughts after the Ravens left Cleveland with a bad taste in their mouths:
The Lamar Jackson watch will be in full swing this week.
This game was another reminder of how important Jackson's presence is.
The Ravens have gone 1-1 in two games without Jackson this season, but their offense went ice cold without him in the second half against Cleveland. They're hoping Jackson is back in Week 7 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in another key AFC North matchup that could help determine who wins the division.
There's never a bad week for a two-time MVP to return to the lineup. After this loss, next week would be a particularly good time.
When the Ravens return to the practice field on Wednesday, it will be a good sign if Jackson is back in action, and cause for more concern if he isn't.
The Ravens need to avoid starting 0-2 against AFC North opponents.
Baltimore's last four games of the season are against AFC North teams, and that stretch will probably decide the Ravens' postseason fate.
However, Baltimore does not want to start 0-2 in the division by losing to the Bengals next week, especially because the division looks wide open.
As long as the Browns keep winning, you can't count them out of the picture. This was a sweet win for first-year Head Coach Todd Monken, who spent the previous three seasons as the Ravens' offensive coordinator. Many people didn't expect much from the Browns before the season began, but they have shown a no-quit attitude and a defense good enough to keep them in most games.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) have started another season strong and won in overtime Sunday. The Bengals (3-2) have Joe Burrow and will be coming to Baltimore well-rested after a bye this weekend. All of that makes it more irritating to the Ravens that they're not 5-1, which they would've been had they not left the door open down the stretch in Cleveland.
Mistakes in costly moments are still hurting the Ravens.
Henry took ownership of his fourth-quarter fumble, telling the team in the locker room that the loss was on him. He's a Hall-of-Fame running back, but his fumble was a huge momentum swing with Baltimore clinging to a 10-3 lead.
Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger made a terrific play prying the ball loose, and the turnover set up Cleveland at Baltimore's 35-yard line. That was the huge spark that the Browns needed, and once they scored the game-tying touchdown on the ensuing drive, it was clear the Ravens might let the game slip away.
Loop's missed field goal from 49 yards away was also critical, because it could've put Baltimore ahead, 13-3, in a game where points were precious.
"I did not strike it the way I needed to, didn't hit the ball clean," Loop said. "Misses happen, unfortunately I didn't hit the ball the way I needed to."
The Ravens still had a chance to force overtime on Cleveland's final possession. But on a third-and-5 from the Browns' 38 with less than a minute to play, Watson found Jeudy wide open for their 33-yard play. That set up the game-winning 37-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt as time expired.
Drama free doesn't seem to be the Ravens' style.
When the Ravens scored a touchdown on their opening drive and quickly rolled to a 10-0 first quarter lead, it seemed possible they might have a low-stress game. Not so fast.
Baltimore was shut out over the next three quarters, resulting in another nail-biting finish. That's just how the Ravens seem to roll. Their last five games have been emotional roller coasters – all decided by seven points or less.
If that's how the Ravens roll, they're going to need sound football down the stretch to be successful. Turnovers, penalties, and missed opportunities are magnified when every game is like walking a tight rope.
Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey put the onus on the defense, particularly the secondary, to step up in key moments.
"Being a member of the secondary, it seems whenever we lose these games, the ball's in the air," Humphrey said. "Myself and everybody in that room – it doesn't happen very often that they ran the ball and busted one. We played a decent game before that, but when it counts … we just weren't able to do that today."
Extra Points
- Huntley (19-of-31, 165 yards) had his three-game winning streak as a starter broken.
- Safety Keondre Jackson made a nice special teams play to save punt from going in the end zone, forcing the Browns to start their first drive of the second quarter at their own 4-yard line.
- Rookie tight end Josh Cuevas (four catches, 44 yards) had his best outing with fellow rookie tight end Matt Hibner (hand) inactive. Cuevas scored the Ravens' only touchdown of the game and his first as a professional.
- Henry (17 carries, 58 yards) had his lowest rushing total of the season. Minter said the Browns' aggressive defensive front fouled up their run game.
- In both of the Ravens' losses this season, they did not score a touchdown in the second half. They were held to three points in the second half in a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens were also shut out in the second half in Week 4, but held on to beat the Tennessee Titans.