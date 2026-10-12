The Breakdown: Resilient Ravens Have Great Vibe Going

This feels like a breakthrough win.

In Brazil, the Ravens won on a walk-off 56-yard-field goal by Tyler Loop after having just seven seconds left to pull off a shocker. Now, they've prevailed on the road despite trailing by eight points on the final possession of regulation.

Without Jackson, Baltimore was an underdog against the Falcons (2-3), who had won two straight games impressively since quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup. Minter took over a team that had squandered too many fourth-quarter leads in recent years, and they did it again Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

But since that game, the Ravens haven't lost. They're putting games away and putting their reputation as a team that can't close out games to bed.

"We talk about being at your best when your best is needed, and just like, no flinch, no panic, not getting affected by plays," Minter said. "I think that's what we did, and that's a big step for us. That's a big step for our team. And if we let it be, it can be a launch point for us to really, really get this thing rolling."

That's what it takes to win consistently in the NFL. Every week seems to produce wild game-ending situations. The best teams weather the storm, and the Ravens seem to be morphing into a team that does that.