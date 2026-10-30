Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bills

Key Storylines

Will Lamar Jackson's return get Baltimore back on track?

The Ravens went 1-2 without Jackson over the past three games, and their offense sputtered in back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore has gone two straight games without a touchdown in the second half. Jackson's return is coming when Baltimore really needs him.

Can the Ravens' defense contain Allen?

Baltimore's defense is under scrutiny after giving up 35 points in the second half against Cincinnati. Allen is a quarterback capable of shredding any unit, especially one that has struggled. Head Coach Jesse Minter is Baltimore's defensive play caller and must figure out how to contain Allen and James Cook, who enters Week 8 third in the NFL in rushing (627 yards). Poor tackling has been an issue for Baltimore, and both Allen and Cook are adept at making yards after contact.

How will the Ravens respond after their worst game of the season?