Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bills

Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington) and more. CBS crew Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Sports USA Radio: Josh Appel (play-by-play), Mike White (analyst)
History
The all-time series is tied, 7-7, including the postseason.
The Ravens have lost their last three games in Buffalo, including twice in the playoffs. Their most recent visit was the 2025 season opener, when the Bills overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in the final minutes to defeat the Ravens, 41-40.
Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and scored two touchdowns. Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Zay Flowers (seven catches, 143 yards, one touchdown) had a huge game.
However, Henry lost a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter, and the Ravens could not stave off Buffalo's comeback, led by quarterback Josh Allen (33-of-46, 394 yards). Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores, and the Bills exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter, winning on a field goal as time expired.
Key Storylines
Will Lamar Jackson's return get Baltimore back on track?
The Ravens went 1-2 without Jackson over the past three games, and their offense sputtered in back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore has gone two straight games without a touchdown in the second half. Jackson's return is coming when Baltimore really needs him.
Can the Ravens' defense contain Allen?
Baltimore's defense is under scrutiny after giving up 35 points in the second half against Cincinnati. Allen is a quarterback capable of shredding any unit, especially one that has struggled. Head Coach Jesse Minter is Baltimore's defensive play caller and must figure out how to contain Allen and James Cook, who enters Week 8 third in the NFL in rushing (627 yards). Poor tackling has been an issue for Baltimore, and both Allen and Cook are adept at making yards after contact.
How will the Ravens respond after their worst game of the season?
Buffalo is tied for the AFC's best record and is coming off a bye. The Ravens are coming off their worst loss of the season, and losing a third straight game would only raise more concerns. Minter said the Ravens have reached, "a big point in the season for us to determine what type of team we want to be." He has asked players to step up this week with more leadership and resiliency, and the Ravens hope to respond with a much-needed victory on Sunday.
Players to Watch
QB Lamar Jackson
How close is Jackson to 100% and how sharp will he be after not playing since Oct. 4? At whatever percentage, Jackson's ability to make explosive plays has been sorely missed in Baltimore's attack. His return is a plus for the Ravens, both physically and mentally. "I don't want to speak for Lamar, but he's the heart and soul of this team [and] of the offense," Henry said.
WR Zay Flowers
Flowers hurt the Bengals (eight catches, 137 yards, one touchdown) early, but he becomes even more dangerous with Jackson back in the lineup. Baltimore's top receiver was a problem for Buffalo's defense last season, and it would not be surprising if Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle makes sure Flowers eats.
S Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton had nine tackles and two pass breakups against the Bills last season, and the Ravens will need him to be omnipresent to cope with Allen's ability to improvise. Baltimore is coming off a dreadful second half performance, but Hamilton has already closed out one game this season with an overtime interception. This is another occasion when the Ravens will need a closer, and Hamilton could be that guy.