Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

Basics
Kickoff: Sunday,1 p.m., Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland
TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), FOX 5 (Washington), and more. FOX crew Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM radio, Channel 178 or 262; Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst).
History
Baltimore leads the all-time series, 39-15, and is riding a three-game winning streak.
Last season in Cleveland, the Ravens used a trick play they called "Hurricane" to prevail, 23-16, scoring the game-winning touchdown with just over two minutes to play.
On fourth-and-1 from the Browns' 35-yard line with the score tied at 16, Baltimore lined up in tush-push formation, with tight end Mark Andrews under center. Instead of sneaking, Andrews did a pirouette in the backfield and took off. Great lead blocking created a huge hole for Andrews, who scampered untouched for a 35-yard touchdown.
Cleveland's defense was tough on Lamar Jackson (14-for-25, 193 yards), who was intercepted twice and sacked five times. But Baltimore's offense leaned on Derrick Henry (18 carries, 103 yards, one touchdown), while the defense was excellent. Kyle Hamilton made nine tackles, and Nate Wiggins had an interception, picking off quarterback Shedeur Sanders in his NFL debut.
It was the Ravens' fourth straight victory and moved them to (5-5) after a 1-5 start.
Key Storylines
Will the Ravens win their first matchup against Todd Monken?
The Ravens are facing Monken for the first time since he became Cleveland's head coach this offseason, and they know he'll be fired up. Monken spent the past three years as Baltimore's offensive coordinator, and the Ravens know how competitive he is.
"(He) might not say it in the media, but to the team he definitely talks a lot of trash and lets them know he wants to beat us," Henry said.
Monken is the offensive play caller for Cleveland, while Head Coach Jesse Minter is the Ravens' defensive play caller, adding another interesting element to the matchup.
"Todd's a great offensive play-caller," Minter said. "He has done a really good job there for the first part of the season. He's a guy I have a ton of respect for. I've known him for a long, long time.
"They know our guys. This is a division opponent, so our players know their players in that type of sense. They obviously have a great defense, and so we're just excited for the challenge."
Can Baltimore keep rolling with Tyler Huntley at quarterback?
Jackson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, putting Huntley in line for his second straight start. Huntley delivered in the clutch again in Week 5, engineering touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and overtime that lifted Baltimore past the Atlanta Falcons. He has won three straight starts.
The Ravens are building momentum, riding a three-game winning streak and finding ways to overcome adversity. Beating the Browns would keep Baltimore in first place in the AFC North, and Jackson may be back when the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
Will the Ravens' pass rush affect Deshaun Watson?
Watson was sacked eight times against the New York Jets in Week 5, and Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) is expected to return after a two-game absence.
The Ravens got a strong performance from their front seven in Atlanta with Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, and Trenton Simpson all getting sacks. If Baltimore's pass rush gets home a lot against Watson, the Ravens are likely to return with a victory.
Players to Watch
C Vega Ioane
With Cam Jurgens ruled out on Friday, Ioane will make his third straight start at center after moving from right guard. Ioane has played so well, he's being mentioned as a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. In addition to being a physical run blocker, Ioane has been a superb pass blocker.
The Ravens' first-round draft pick has been an impact player, and they'll need him to play well at center for at least one more game.
OLB Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson injured suffered his finger injury in Week 1 and feels healthier than he has all season. With seven career sacks in eight games against the Browns, he'll be looking to spend plenty of time in Cleveland's backfield.
"I've had two healthy quarters here," Hendrickson said. "It's not what I planned for the offseason, but God has a plan.
"I think the strength coaches have done a great job of keeping me in shape over the last couple weeks. It's my job as a professional to be ready, and that's what I plan on doing."
RB Derrick Henry
Getting Henry revved up will be a priority for the Ravens, and he's become more of a threat in the passing game in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's attack. The only game that Henry didn't carry the ball at least 23 times this season occurred in Week 2, when the Ravens suffered their only loss to the New Orleans Saints. It's almost always better for Baltimore when Henry is heavily involved.