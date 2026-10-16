Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

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Will the Ravens win their first matchup against Todd Monken?

The Ravens are facing Monken for the first time since he became Cleveland's head coach this offseason, and they know he'll be fired up. Monken spent the past three years as Baltimore's offensive coordinator, and the Ravens know how competitive he is.

"(He) might not say it in the media, but to the team he definitely talks a lot of trash and lets them know he wants to beat us," Henry said.

Monken is the offensive play caller for Cleveland, while Head Coach Jesse Minter is the Ravens' defensive play caller, adding another interesting element to the matchup.

"Todd's a great offensive play-caller," Minter said. "He has done a really good job there for the first part of the season. He's a guy I have a ton of respect for. I've known him for a long, long time.