Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington) and more. CBS crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Sports USA Radio: John Ahlers (play-by-play), Brandon Noble (analyst)
History
The Ravens lead the all-time regular-season series, 33-27, and have won five of the last six.
Their most recent meeting was in December of last season, when Baltimore blanked the Bengals, 24-0, in Cincinnati. Baltimore turned in its best defensive performance of the season and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was shut out for the only time in his career. Roquan Smith had 14 tackles, Travis Jones, Mike Green and Tavius Robinson each had a sack, and Marlon Humphrey had an interception.
Key Storylines
Will Trey Hendrickson and the Ravens' pass rush get to Burrow?
Burrow is completing 71.4% of his passes, the highest percentage of any quarterback who has played at least five games. Getting pressure on Burrow is one of the few ways to throw him off rhythm, and Hendrickson would love to have a big day against his former team. A strong pass rush that takes pressure off the Ravens' secondary may be the only way they can prevent Chase and Higgins from making big plays.
Will Baltimore's defense keep its momentum?
Beyond getting pressure on Burrow, this is a litmus test for a Baltimore defense that has played better in recent weeks. But how will the Ravens' secondary hold up against elite Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?
Can Baltimore's offense flourish no matter who plays quarterback?
The Ravens were held to 10 points in Cleveland and didn't score after the first quarter. They've had three games in which they didn't score a touchdown in the second half. Baltimore scored 30 points with Tyler Huntley at the helm in Atlanta, and whether it's him or Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens will need to move the ball consistently to win.
This AFC North contest features a heavy dose of star power.
Players to Watch
C Cam Jurgens
Making his Ravens debut, Jurgens takes over as the starting center, allowing Vega Ioane to shift back to right guard. Jurgens is coming off a concussion and learning a new offense, so he'll have plenty on his plate. He'll also have a tough matchup against Bengals All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence – their prized offseason addition. However, Jurgens brings experience and leadership to an offensive line that has been challenged by injuries.
S Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton leads the NFL in tackles for loss by a defensive back, and he's getting some well-deserved early season buzz for Defensive Player of the Year. Hamilton is making big plays and big hits, a great player who seems to be taking his game to an even higher level. With safety Jaylinn Hawkins dealing with a knee injury, Hamilton may have to do even more.
RB Derrick Henry
Despite fortifying their defensive line this offseason, the Bengals enter Week 7 tied for 23rd defending the run. Henry had a season-low 58 yards rushing against the Browns and lost a fourth-quarter fumble that helped turn the momentum in Cleveland's favor. That didn't sit well with Henry, and there could be some angry runs from him in this game.