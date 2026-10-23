 Skip to main content
Advertising

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Oct 23, 2026 at 11:47 AM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

GamedayPreview-W7

Basics

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington) and more. CBS crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Sports USA Radio: John Ahlers (play-by-play), Brandon Noble (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time regular-season series, 33-27, and have won five of the last six.

Their most recent meeting was in December of last season, when Baltimore blanked the Bengals, 24-0, in Cincinnati. Baltimore turned in its best defensive performance of the season and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was shut out for the only time in his career. Roquan Smith had 14 tackles, Travis Jones, Mike Green and Tavius Robinson each had a sack, and Marlon Humphrey had an interception.

Key Storylines

Will Trey Hendrickson and the Ravens' pass rush get to Burrow?

Burrow is completing 71.4% of his passes, the highest percentage of any quarterback who has played at least five games. Getting pressure on Burrow is one of the few ways to throw him off rhythm, and Hendrickson would love to have a big day against his former team. A strong pass rush that takes pressure off the Ravens' secondary may be the only way they can prevent Chase and Higgins from making big plays.

Will Baltimore's defense keep its momentum?

Beyond getting pressure on Burrow, this is a litmus test for a Baltimore defense that has played better in recent weeks. But how will the Ravens' secondary hold up against elite Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?

Can Baltimore's offense flourish no matter who plays quarterback?

The Ravens were held to 10 points in Cleveland and didn't score after the first quarter. They've had three games in which they didn't score a touchdown in the second half. Baltimore scored 30 points with Tyler Huntley at the helm in Atlanta, and whether it's him or Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens will need to move the ball consistently to win.

Matchups to Watch in Ravens-Bengals

This AFC North contest features a heavy dose of star power.

Corpuel_Quentin
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase: One of the NFL's top wideouts, Chase has dominated the Ravens in recent matchups. Over the past two seasons, he's averaged 175 yards per game against Baltimore. Humphrey called Chase and fellow Bengals wideout Tee Higgins "the biggest test yet" for Baltimore's secondary.
1 / 5

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase: One of the NFL's top wideouts, Chase has dominated the Ravens in recent matchups. Over the past two seasons, he's averaged 175 yards per game against Baltimore. Humphrey called Chase and fellow Bengals wideout Tee Higgins "the biggest test yet" for Baltimore's secondary.

Shawn Hubbard (left), Rebecca Blackwell (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. LT Orlando Brown Jr.: In his first game against his former team, Hendrickson will go against a familiar face in Brown Jr., who's been with the Bengals since 2023. Hendrickson and Brown squared off many times in Bengals practices, but Hendrickson could never finish those battles by hitting quarterback Joe Burrow.
2 / 5

OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. LT Orlando Brown Jr.: In his first game against his former team, Hendrickson will go against a familiar face in Brown Jr., who's been with the Bengals since 2023. Hendrickson and Brown squared off many times in Bengals practices, but Hendrickson could never finish those battles by hitting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Shawn Hubbard (left), Jeff Dean (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
C Cam Jurgens vs. DT Dexter Lawrence: The Bengals traded a first-round pick for Lawrence and he has returned to All-Pro form in Cincinnati. The Bengals have recorded a run stuff (tackle for loss or no gain) on a league-high 23% of carries faced this season, up from a league-low 10.2% last season, per Next Gen Stats. The Ravens made a recent big investment trading a second-round pick and more for Jurgens, who is poised to join the lineup to help limit Lawrence and Jonathan Allen's impact.
3 / 5

C Cam Jurgens vs. DT Dexter Lawrence: The Bengals traded a first-round pick for Lawrence and he has returned to All-Pro form in Cincinnati. The Bengals have recorded a run stuff (tackle for loss or no gain) on a league-high 23% of carries faced this season, up from a league-low 10.2% last season, per Next Gen Stats. The Ravens made a recent big investment trading a second-round pick and more for Jurgens, who is poised to join the lineup to help limit Lawrence and Jonathan Allen's impact.

Shawn Hubbard (left), David J. Phillip (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
WR Zay Flowers vs. CB DJ Turner: Turner is an ascending outside cornerback who'll have a difficult matchup against Flowers. However, Flowers had just one reception for 14 yards on four targets across both meetings with Turner last season, per Next Gen Stats
4 / 5

WR Zay Flowers vs. CB DJ Turner: Turner is an ascending outside cornerback who'll have a difficult matchup against Flowers. However, Flowers had just one reception for 14 yards on four targets across both meetings with Turner last season, per Next Gen Stats

Shawn Hubbard (left), Dough Murray (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
Ravens Defense vs. Joe Burrow: Burrow has played both great and not-so-great games against the Ravens. In their most recent meeting last December, the Ravens shut Burrow out, picking him off twice and holding him to 225 passing yards. But in his last visit to M&T Bank Stadium in 2024, Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens want to get more turnovers, and Burrow isn't afraid to take chances.
5 / 5

Ravens Defense vs. Joe Burrow: Burrow has played both great and not-so-great games against the Ravens. In their most recent meeting last December, the Ravens shut Burrow out, picking him off twice and holding him to 225 passing yards. But in his last visit to M&T Bank Stadium in 2024, Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens want to get more turnovers, and Burrow isn't afraid to take chances.

Shawn Hubbard (left), Doug Murray (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Players to Watch

C Cam Jurgens

Making his Ravens debut, Jurgens takes over as the starting center, allowing Vega Ioane to shift back to right guard. Jurgens is coming off a concussion and learning a new offense, so he'll have plenty on his plate. He'll also have a tough matchup against Bengals All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence – their prized offseason addition. However, Jurgens brings experience and leadership to an offensive line that has been challenged by injuries.

S Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton leads the NFL in tackles for loss by a defensive back, and he's getting some well-deserved early season buzz for Defensive Player of the Year. Hamilton is making big plays and big hits, a great player who seems to be taking his game to an even higher level. With safety Jaylinn Hawkins dealing with a knee injury, Hamilton may have to do even more.

RB Derrick Henry

Despite fortifying their defensive line this offseason, the Bengals enter Week 7 tied for 23rd defending the run. Henry had a season-low 58 yards rushing against the Browns and lost a fourth-quarter fumble that helped turn the momentum in Cleveland's favor. That didn't sit well with Henry, and there could be some angry runs from him in this game.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (4-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in a matchup between first-year head coaches Jesse Minter and Todd Monken.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Falcons

The Ravens (3-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup, with both teams on two-game winning streaks.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

After a successful trip to Brazil, the Ravens (2-1) hope to capture their first home victory of the season against the Tennessee Titans (0-3).

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cowboys

Playing for the first time in Brazil, the Ravens (1-1) face the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in a Week 3 International Series matchup.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Saints

Looking to protect their house in 2026, the Ravens (1-0) will host the New Orleans Saints (0-1) in Sunday's "White Noise" home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Jesse Minter will make his head coaching debut in Week 1 when the Ravens visit the Indianapolis Colts to open the 2026 regular season.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Unbeaten during the preseason, the Ravens will host the Washington Commanders in the final tune-up before the regular season.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Vikings

Following two joint practices this week, the Ravens and Minnesota Vikings will meet in Week 2 of the preseason.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens can clinch a playoff spot and their third straight AFC North title with a victory over their archrivals in the regular-season finale.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Packers

In a must-win game, the Ravens (7-8) travel to face the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Patriots

In their final home game of the regular season, the Ravens (7-7) face the New England Patriots (11-3) in a Sunday night matchup with playoff implications.

Advertising