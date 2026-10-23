Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Key Storylines

Will Trey Hendrickson and the Ravens' pass rush get to Burrow?

Burrow is completing 71.4% of his passes, the highest percentage of any quarterback who has played at least five games. Getting pressure on Burrow is one of the few ways to throw him off rhythm, and Hendrickson would love to have a big day against his former team. A strong pass rush that takes pressure off the Ravens' secondary may be the only way they can prevent Chase and Higgins from making big plays.

Will Baltimore's defense keep its momentum?

Beyond getting pressure on Burrow, this is a litmus test for a Baltimore defense that has played better in recent weeks. But how will the Ravens' secondary hold up against elite Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?

Can Baltimore's offense flourish no matter who plays quarterback?