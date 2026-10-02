Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

Key Storylines

How will Henry perform against his former team?

This will be Henry’s first game against the Titans since joining the Ravens in 2024. He spent his first eight NFL seasons with Tennessee and says it won't be a typical gameday feeling facing his former team.

"Yes, [it's] going to be a crazy moment to be playing against the team that I came in the league playing for," Henry said. "But I'm not trying to make too much of it."

Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards against 27 different NFL teams. He would love to add Tennessee to that list.

Can Baltimore's defense play a solid 60 minutes?

The Titans have yet to score more than 20 points and have the league's 31st ranked offense. However, the Ravens can't take anything for granted. They've struggled to protect leads, and the defense has been plagued by missed tackles after the Ravens' starters didn't play during the preseason.