Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), and more. CBS crew: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM radio, Channel 178 or 262; Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
The all-time regular season series is tied, 11-11, with the Ravens holding a 3-2 edge in the postseason.
The teams haven't met since 2023, when the Ravens defeated the Titans, 24-16, in London. Lamar Jackson put on a show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leading Baltimore's offense by passing for 223 yards and rushing for 62.
Zay Flowers was in his rookie season and caught the first touchdown pass of his career, a 10-yard reception from Jackson that helped the Ravens build an 18-3 halftime lead. Tennessee rallied in the second half behind Derrick Henry (12 carries, 97 yards, one touchdown), playing his final season with the Titans.
The Ravens have lost four straight home games and the Titans won in Baltimore in their last two trips, in overtime in 2020 and in the Divisional Playoffs at the end of the 2019 season. Jackson hasn't forgotten that, and the Ravens want to snap their skid at The Bank.
Key Storylines
How will Henry perform against his former team?
This will be Henry’s first game against the Titans since joining the Ravens in 2024. He spent his first eight NFL seasons with Tennessee and says it won't be a typical gameday feeling facing his former team.
"Yes, [it's] going to be a crazy moment to be playing against the team that I came in the league playing for," Henry said. "But I'm not trying to make too much of it."
Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards against 27 different NFL teams. He would love to add Tennessee to that list.
Can Baltimore's defense play a solid 60 minutes?
The Titans have yet to score more than 20 points and have the league's 31st ranked offense. However, the Ravens can't take anything for granted. They've struggled to protect leads, and the defense has been plagued by missed tackles after the Ravens' starters didn't play during the preseason.
Kyle Hamilton said the way Baltimore has played defense to this point has been “unacceptable.” This could be a game when the Ravens pick up momentum.
How will recent injuries at center impact Baltimore's offense?
Losing three centers to injuries has forced the Ravens to shuffle the offensive line in ways they didn't expect. Vega Ioane's move from guard to center is part of the new equation, and it remains to be seen if left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) will play after being limited in practice this week. The Titans have a stout defensive front led by three-time All-Pro Jeffery Simmons. The Ravens' offensive line must hold its own to make it easier for playmakers like Jackson, Flowers, and Henry to flourish.
Players to Watch
C Vega Ioane
The first-round rookie showed his poise and versatility by making a position switch in the fourth quarter that helped the Ravens defeat Dallas. The Titans are likely to test Ioane at center with multiple looks and blitzes, trying to confuse Baltimore's blocking assignments. This game will be a test for Baltimore's offensive line, and Ioane's performance will be a key component.
RB Derrick Henry
Facing the Titans in 2024 when Henry first came to Baltimore would have been more emotional for him. However, this won't be just another game for the future Hall of Famer. Henry coming to Baltimore was the Titans' loss and the Ravens' gain. With rain in the weather forecast, Baltimore may lean on its rushing attack, which means leaning on Henry.
OLB Tavius Robinson
Robinson has gotten home more than any Ravens pass rusher during the young season, with 2.0 sacks and six quarterback hits. Titans second-year quarterback Cam Ward is still looking for consistency, and Baltimore wants to put as much pressure on him as possible. The more Ward is bothered by Robinson and the pass rush, the more likely the Ravens are to leave with a "W".