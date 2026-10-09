Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Falcons

Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 8:20 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), NBC4 (Washington), NBC (national), and more. NBC crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM radio, Channel 178 or 262; Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Westwood One Sports, Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)
History
The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-2, and have won the last three matchups.
Their most recent meeting was in 2022, when Baltimore prevailed 17-9 in the coldest game in M&T Bank Stadium history. Starting in place of an injured Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley completed nine of 17 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown to help Baltimore clinch a playoff spot in Week 16. Roquan Smith led the defense with 14 tackles.
This is the Ravens' first visit to Atlanta since Jackson's rookie season in 2018, when they defeated the Falcons, 26-16. Making his first start away from home, Jackson completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 17 times for 75 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run.
Key Storylines
Can the Ravens overcome injuries and maintain their momentum?
With Jackson's status uncertain due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4, Huntley may get his first start of the season. The Ravens still have injuries on the offensive line, with guard Andrew Vorhees dealing with a foot injury and newly acquired center Cam Jurgens in concussion protocol. Jurgens isn't slated to make his Ravens debut until next week, while outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) could miss his second straight game.
The Ravens have total belief in Huntley, who has plenty of positive history to draw from. This would be a momentum-building win for the Ravens if they can capture it.
How will Baltimore's defense deal with Bijan Robinson?
Derrick Henry called Robinson the "the best in the game right now," which is noteworthy coming from a future Hall-of-Fame running back. Robinson is earning high praise because he's a special back with the explosiveness to turn any play into a house call. With 349 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his last two games, Robinson is hot, and the Ravens' defense will have to tackle well and stay disciplined to cool him off.
Can the Ravens start 4-1 for the first time since 2021?
Not every moment of the Ravens' season has been pretty, but it would be significant to begin 4-1 under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter. It's the first time the Ravens are underdogs under Minter's watch. The Ravens have dealt with adversity and have already won twice on the road. Now, they're preparing for a Falcons team that has come to life since quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup. If the Ravens cut down on their penalties and win the turnover battle, the result could be a three-game winning streak.
Key Players
RB Derrick Henry
Atlanta has the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense, but Henry loves challenges. A huge game from him would take pressure off Huntley and the rest of Baltimore's offense, and controlling time of possession would keep Robinson off the field. Henry hasn't topped 100 yards since Week 1, but he had 216 and four touchdowns in Huntley's most recent start, which came in Baltimore's blowout win over the Green Bay Packers last December.
S Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton is one of several Ravens defenders who grew up in Georgia, and he's looking forward to playing an NFL game in Atlanta for the first time. Hamilton is always an X-factor in Baltimore's defense, lining up in multiple places and causing confusion for quarterbacks. He's also a big part of the run defense. Hamilton was Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player in Week 4 according to Pro Football Focus. It wouldn't be surprising if he turns in a stellar performance in his hometown.
WR Zay Flowers
Flowers is now recognized as one of the NFL's most dynamic weapons, and teams are game planning to stop him more than ever. Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle wants to get the ball in Flowers' hands no matter who plays quarterback. If he makes a few big plays, it could make the difference in this matchup.