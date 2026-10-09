Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Falcons

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens overcome injuries and maintain their momentum?

With Jackson's status uncertain due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4, Huntley may get his first start of the season. The Ravens still have injuries on the offensive line, with guard Andrew Vorhees dealing with a foot injury and newly acquired center Cam Jurgens in concussion protocol. Jurgens isn't slated to make his Ravens debut until next week, while outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) could miss his second straight game.

The Ravens have total belief in Huntley, who has plenty of positive history to draw from. This would be a momentum-building win for the Ravens if they can capture it.

How will Baltimore's defense deal with Bijan Robinson?

Derrick Henry called Robinson the "the best in the game right now," which is noteworthy coming from a future Hall-of-Fame running back. Robinson is earning high praise because he's a special back with the explosiveness to turn any play into a house call. With 349 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his last two games, Robinson is hot, and the Ravens' defense will have to tackle well and stay disciplined to cool him off.

Can the Ravens start 4-1 for the first time since 2021?