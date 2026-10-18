Andrew Vorhees Inactive vs. Browns

Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) is inactive for the second straight week, but the Cleveland Browns will be without two key starters.

Browns leading rusher Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and starting defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee/ankle) are both inactive. Judkins will be missed, as the Browns do not have another running back who has rushed for 100 total yards this season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is their second-leading rusher entering the game.

For the Ravens, Emery Jones Jr. (ankle) is active and expected to make his second straight start at guard. Jones made his first career start in Baltimore's overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. With new center Cam Jurgens (concussion) ruled out on Friday, Vega Ioane will continue as the starting center for the third straight game. Baltimore elevated offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and guard Kyle Hergel from the practice squad for Sunday's game to provide additional offensive line depth.

Ja'Kobi Lane was activated from injured reserve and is set to play against the Browns. The rookie third-round pick was the Ravens' star of training camp and preseason and will provide another target for quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Lamar Jackson (ankle), Jurgens, tight end Matt Hibner (hand), and defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. were ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for Baltimore are wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and safety K'Von Wallace.

For the Browns, leading tackler linebacker Carson Schwesinger is active. Schwesinger was last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a leader on the Browns' defense. He led the team in tackles last season and is their leading tackler this season.

But Graham's absence could make it more challenging for Cleveland to contain Derrick Henry, who's coming off a 102-yard rushing performance in Week 5. The Browns elevated defensive tackles Sam Kamara and Chris Williams from the practice squad on Saturday to help fortify their front seven.