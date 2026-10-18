 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Andrew Vorhees Inactive vs. Browns

Oct 18, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

G Andrew Vorhees
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Andrew Vorhees

Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) is inactive for the second straight week, but the Cleveland Browns will be without two key starters.

Browns leading rusher Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and starting defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee/ankle) are both inactive. Judkins will be missed, as the Browns do not have another running back who has rushed for 100 total yards this season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is their second-leading rusher entering the game.

For the Ravens, Emery Jones Jr. (ankle) is active and expected to make his second straight start at guard. Jones made his first career start in Baltimore's overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. With new center Cam Jurgens (concussion) ruled out on Friday, Vega Ioane will continue as the starting center for the third straight game. Baltimore elevated offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and guard Kyle Hergel from the practice squad for Sunday's game to provide additional offensive line depth.

Ja'Kobi Lane was activated from injured reserve and is set to play against the Browns. The rookie third-round pick was the Ravens' star of training camp and preseason and will provide another target for quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Lamar Jackson (ankle), Jurgens, tight end Matt Hibner (hand), and defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. were ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for Baltimore are wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and safety K'Von Wallace.

For the Browns, leading tackler linebacker Carson Schwesinger is active. Schwesinger was last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a leader on the Browns' defense. He led the team in tackles last season and is their leading tackler this season.

But Graham's absence could make it more challenging for Cleveland to contain Derrick Henry, who's coming off a 102-yard rushing performance in Week 5. The Browns elevated defensive tackles Sam Kamara and Chris Williams from the practice squad on Saturday to help fortify their front seven.

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall (ankle) and No. 3 quarterback Dillon Gabriel (back) were ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for Cleveland are guard Teven Jenkins, center Parker Brailsford, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, while Taylen Green is the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Zay Flowers, Marlon Humphrey Active vs. Falcons

Andrew Vorhees (foot) is inactive, putting Emery Jones Jr. in line to start at right guard.

news

Zay Flowers at Full Strength, Ronnie Stanley Playing vs. Titans

Both of the Titans' top running backs will play against Baltimore.

news

Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike Playing vs. Cowboys in Brazil

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) will not play, meaning Carson Vinson will make his first career start.

news

Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson Active for Ravens vs. Saints

Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson will play despite a reported broken finger.

news

Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt Inactive vs. Colts

Undrafted outside linebacker Ethan Burke, who also plays on special teams, will be active for his NFL debut.

news

Ravens Inactives in Steelers AFC North Title Game

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey will play after being questionable with an illness.

news

With Lamar Jackson Inactive, It's Backup Battle in Lambeau

In a must-win game for the Ravens against the Packers, it will be Tyler Huntley vs. Malik Willis.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Active vs. Patriots

Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is inactive for Sunday night's game. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive lineman John Jenkins are active.

news

Rashod Bateman Inactive vs. Bengals

DeAndre Hopkins could see a larger role in the offense with Rashod Bateman sidelined.

news

Ravens' Inactives vs. Steelers

Ravens WR Devontez Walker is inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Tylan Wallace, David Ojabo Inactive vs. Bengals

Devontez Walker and Carl Lawson are active for the Ravens against the Bengals.

Advertising