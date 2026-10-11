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Zay Flowers, Marlon Humphrey Active vs. Falcons

Oct 11, 2026 at 07:14 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

CB Marlon Humphrey (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)

Ravens top wide receiver Zay Flowers and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are both active for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Flowers was limited in practice all week while dealing with a foot issue and had been listed as questionable. The two-time Pro Bowler is off to a blazing start with18 catches for 352 yards, ranked eighth in the NFL in receiving yards despite playing just 2 ½ games. He will be a key weapon for quarterback Tyler Huntley, making his first start this season in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) who was ruled out on Friday.

Humphrey (hamstring/calf) was a limited participant in practice after returning Friday and was questionable to play. He steps back into his starting spot, but it remains to be seen if it's a timeshare with fellow veteran Chidobe Awuzie.

Guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) is inactive after starting in Week 4, as the Ravens continue to deal with injuries on their offensive line. Without Vorhees, Emery Jones Jr. is in position to start at right guard. New center Cam Jurgens (concussion) won't make his Ravens debut until next week, leaving Vega Ioane as the starting center for another week.

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and guard Kyle Hergel were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to add depth to the offensive line.

Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) was ruled out on Friday and. Also inactive for Baltimore are defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt.

For the Falcons, veteran left tackle Jake Matthews (groin) is active after returning to full practice participation on Friday. Starting inside linebacker Devine Deablo (hamstring) is also active after being questionable.

Former Raven Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck) is inactive and reserve linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) was ruled out during the week. Also inactive for Atlanta are quarterback Jack Strand, former Ravens cornerback Robert Longerbeam, tackle Ethan Onianwa, and linebacker Christian Harris. Former Raven Cooper Rush is the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

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