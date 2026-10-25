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Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens' Inactives vs. Healthy Bengals

Oct 25, 2026 at 11:40 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens will take on the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury.

Jackson was ruled out on Saturday. He told reporters Friday that he was still feeling pain when trying to run.

"Just trying to move how I move," Jackson said. "If I can't do that, I can't help my team. I can't put my team in a situation to win. I feel like I'm doing a disservice, if anything."

Since 2019, the Ravens are 0-3 against the Bengals without Jackson. Tyler Huntley will try to snap that as he starts a third straight game.

The Ravens have a big addition, however, with center Cam Jurgens officially slated to make his first start in purple. Baltimore traded a second-round pick and more for Jurgens, but a concussion held him out for his first two weeks as a Raven.

With Jurgens set to play, rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane moved back to his natural position at right guard. They have a tough test going against Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The Ravens' other inactives are as follows:

  • WR Elijah Sarratt
  • FS Jaylinn Hawkins
  • G Andrew Vorhees
  • DE Broderick Washington Jr.

Hawkins suffered a knee injury this week and will miss some time, though Head Coach Jesse Minter said there's not concern that it's "really long-term" and the starting safety wasn't placed on injured reserve.

With Hawkins out, it remains to be seen how the Ravens will shuffle their secondary against a potent Bengals passing attack led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Washington (ankle) and Vorhees (foot) will miss their second straight games. Vorhees entered the game without an injury designation. Emery Jones Jr. will be the backup guard.

The Bengals are coming off a bye week and are totally healthy entering the game.

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