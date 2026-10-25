Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens' Inactives vs. Healthy Bengals

The Ravens will take on the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury.

Jackson was ruled out on Saturday. He told reporters Friday that he was still feeling pain when trying to run.

"Just trying to move how I move," Jackson said. "If I can't do that, I can't help my team. I can't put my team in a situation to win. I feel like I'm doing a disservice, if anything."