Zay Flowers at Full Strength, Ronnie Stanley Playing vs. Titans

Despite missing one and a half games, Flowers leads the Ravens with 10 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown. He also leads the NFL in yards per route run.

The Ravens will also have left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was questionable to play due to a toe injury that held him out against the Dallas Cowboys. Stanley was a limited participant in practice this week.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle) will not play after being questionable. Moore scored a touchdown in Brazil and has three catches for 63 yards on the season.

The Ravens are without top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who had a procedure to fix his reportedly broken finger. That means more opportunities for Mike Green and undrafted rookie Ethan Burke.

Baltimore's other inactives are defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and quarterback Joe Fagnano (third QB). The Ravens have fewer inactive players because they have just 51 players on the roster after putting centers Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) on injured reserve.

Rookie first-round guard Vega Ioane is expected to start at center, and he'll have a key matchup against Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.