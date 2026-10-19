Late for Work: Pundits React to Another Ravens Lead Squandered

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "As it turned out, it was all a tease. The clutch field goals, the flawless late-game execution, the defensive playmaking when the game is on the line. Yeah, all of it. You can no longer say with any conviction that these are the new Baltimore Ravens, that they've learned their lesson from so many previous letdowns, that they've completely flushed the maddening habit of dropping games they have no business losing. Maybe you thought that was the case after the win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil or the overtime victory in Atlanta. Maybe you concluded they were ready to go on a long run of finding different ways to win, with their offense, defense and kicker all taking turns playing the starring role. Sunday, however, brought a crisp slap in the face and a hard jolt back to reality."

The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han: "The Ravens have changed! They've won games they would have lost! Well, not really. The offense turned the ball over on a critical drive. The defense didn't hold. And then the offense responded to the Browns' touchdown drive by going three-and-out. All phases of the game were at their worst when their best was needed."

The Baltimore Banner’s Kyle Goon: "The Ravens love to find ways to burn down their leads, as they did in a 13-10 loss on the road to the Browns. It's a haunted legacy that we can now see transcends any one player or coach. … We've seen this season that the Ravens are capable of rising up when they hit the mat and coming back to win. We haven't seen that they're capable of staying ahead when they're expected to romp — actually, we've seen significant evidence that they're still haunted by their old ways.

"Minter has attempted to tackle rebuilding Ravens culture with a tagline: 'We need to play our best when our best is needed.' But rooting out a tendency this deeply entrenched cannot be accomplished with a slogan. … The change in poise has to come from the players, and they know it. Nnamdi Madubuike and Hamilton both said the Ravens need to win these games. Henry said his fumbles can't happen. But the mission statements need to evolve into action, and I don't think it's up to a coach to lead the Ravens there. They have to grow up."

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "It happened again. Another opponent the Ravens had every chance to handle, another fourth-quarter lead they squandered. Weird things happen when these teams get together, but this was next-level bad. New coaching staff, same problems. Even without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens should have put the Browns away."

The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin: "These storylines feel too familiar. Baltimore had no business losing this game, given how it started, just like it had no business losing its home opener to the Saints. This team is making defensive strides under Jesse Minter, but they still have stunning late-game lapses, even accounting for last week's clutch rally against the Falcons. With consistent late-game execution, the Ravens could be 5-1 or 6-0. How does this keep happening?"