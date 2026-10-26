'Ravens Daily' to Debut Monday, Nov. 9

Produced by Ravens Productions, "Ravens Daily" will deliver comprehensive game breakdowns, key player spotlights and exclusive interviews featuring Ravens Legends, current players, NFL media, team officials and more. Curated to mirror the rhythm of the NFL calendar, each episode will give listeners insight and analysis about the team throughout the year.

"'Ravens Daily' is all about the Ravens Flock, with access and interviews they want, delivered in an informative and entertaining manner each day," Youmans stated. "The incredibly talented individuals at Ravens Productions have long set the standard for digital content in the NFL. To bring that same level of storytelling and content to radio is a huge responsibility, and we can't wait for fans to enjoy it."

Pierce, who played seven seasons (2016-19, 2022-24) with the Ravens after originally signing as a rookie free agent, brings a niche player perspective marked by his presence and impact both on the field and throughout the community.

"The more fans listen to Michael Pierce, the more they'll enjoy his personality and connection to the organization," Youmans added. "Our goal is to provide the stories and analysis from 'The Castle' that are appointment viewing."

"Expanding our longstanding relationship with the Baltimore Ravens through the launch of 'Ravens Daily' is an exciting next step," Dan Joerres, President and General Manager of WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio and 98 Rock, said. "Kyle Youmans and Michael Pierce will bring a distinct perspective to WBAL NewsRadio, and I know our listeners will enjoy hearing from them every weekday."

For more information on Ravens programming, visit baltimoreravens.com/broadcast.