 Skip to main content
Advertising

Baltimore Ravens and Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Unveil New Ravens Storefront at Junior Achievement BizTown

Oct 20, 2026 at 11:42 AM
Author Image
Baltimore Ravens

What:

The Baltimore Ravens and Junior Achievement of Central Maryland will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 20 (10 a.m.), to celebrate the opening of the new Ravens storefront at Junior Achievement BizTown. Junior Achievement BizTown combines classroom curriculum with an interactive day in a simulated economy. Inside the Ravens storefront, students will assume real front-office roles including CEO, CFO, Ticketing Manager, Flock Shop Manager and Broadcast Specialist and will be tasked with managing budgets, pitching sponsorships, operating point-of-sale systems, designing jerseys and calling plays. The Ravens storefront was made possible through funding provided by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the organization's charitable arm and a longtime supporter of youth education and community initiatives.

Event features and media visuals include:

  • Student welcome parade led by the Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe.
  • Introductory remarks and official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Ravens leadership, Junior Achievement executives and student representatives.
  • Swearing-in ceremony with a Ravens representative administering the official oath of office and presenting a commemorative gift to the student mayor.
  • Hands-on student business activations inside the space, including play calling in the broadcast booth, Flock Shop merchandise sales, jersey design surveying and corporate sponsorship sales.

Featured Attendees:

  • Ravens Players: Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan and Devontez Walker
  • Ravens Entertainment: Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe
  • Junior Achievement: Junior Achievement of Central Maryland leadership, student civic/business representatives and students from Baltimore City Public Schools

*Please note that player appearances and featured attendees are subject to change.*

When:

Time (ET)Visuals
9:30 a.m. Student arrival & high-energy Ravens welcome 
10 a.m.Remarks and ribbon-cutting
10:30 a.m.Student mayor swearing-in ceremony 
10:40 a.m.Junior Achievement BizTown parade 

Where:

Junior Achievement BizTown 
Junior Achievement Youth Workforce and Innovation Center
1725 Twin Springs Road
Baltimore, MD 21227

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Global Music Star Zach Bryan Announces 2027 Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour

Record-Breaking, Grammy and ACM Award Winner to Play 19 Stadiums Across North America and Australia in 2027

news

Ravens' Eighth Annual Caw to Action Logs a Record 16 Million Minutes of Service

170 Schools and 85,000 Students Participate; Projects Estimated to Help 275,000 People; Governor Wes Moore Honors Ravens and United Way's Service Efforts with Official Caw to Action Citation

news

First Ever Monster Energy Supercross Race in Baltimore Highlights 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule Reveal

Exclusive press conference at M&T Bank Stadium introduces sport to local audience as event will end 44-Year absence in the DMV on April 10, 2027.

news

Ravens Celebrate 20th Anniversary of A Purple Evening

news

'Ravens Kickoff' Presented by Xfinity

Ravens Announce Continuation of Festivities & Fan Events for Maryland Community

news

Baltimore Ravens and Xfinity Announce Partnership Featuring Naming Right to the Xfinity FlockYard at M&T Bank Stadium

Xfinity named proud wi-fi partner of the Baltimore Ravens; partnership brings premier gameday experiences and season-long programming to fans.

news

'Ravens Game Plan' Premieres for 2026 Season

New Television Program, Produced by Ravens Productions, Will Air on WBAL-TV & 12 Affiliate Stations.

news

CareFirst and the Baltimore Ravens Renew Decades-Long Partnership, Expanding Huddle Up for Health

Legacy Community Health Platform Increases Nonprofit Investment, Community Access and Business Engagement Across Maryland

news

'Ravens Kickoff' Presented by XFINITY

Ravens Announce Festivities & Fan Event Schedule for Maryland Community.

news

Bisciotti Family Foundation and Morgan State Expand Pathways to College for Baltimore Students

Renewed Commitment of Up to $3 Million Will Provide Comprehensive Scholarships and Completion Support for 40 New Ozzie Newsome Scholars at Morgan.

news

Ravens Announce Additional Uniform-Inspired Theme Games

White Noise (9/20), Purple Rising (11/5) & Darkness Falls (11/16) Highlight Final Promotions Schedule

Advertising