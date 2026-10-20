Baltimore Ravens and Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Unveil New Ravens Storefront at Junior Achievement BizTown

The Baltimore Ravens and Junior Achievement of Central Maryland will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 20 (10 a.m.), to celebrate the opening of the new Ravens storefront at Junior Achievement BizTown. Junior Achievement BizTown combines classroom curriculum with an interactive day in a simulated economy. Inside the Ravens storefront, students will assume real front-office roles including CEO, CFO, Ticketing Manager, Flock Shop Manager and Broadcast Specialist and will be tasked with managing budgets, pitching sponsorships, operating point-of-sale systems, designing jerseys and calling plays. The Ravens storefront was made possible through funding provided by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the organization's charitable arm and a longtime supporter of youth education and community initiatives.