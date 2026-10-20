Baltimore Ravens and Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Unveil New Ravens Storefront at Junior Achievement BizTown

What:
The Baltimore Ravens and Junior Achievement of Central Maryland will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 20 (10 a.m.), to celebrate the opening of the new Ravens storefront at Junior Achievement BizTown. Junior Achievement BizTown combines classroom curriculum with an interactive day in a simulated economy. Inside the Ravens storefront, students will assume real front-office roles including CEO, CFO, Ticketing Manager, Flock Shop Manager and Broadcast Specialist and will be tasked with managing budgets, pitching sponsorships, operating point-of-sale systems, designing jerseys and calling plays. The Ravens storefront was made possible through funding provided by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the organization's charitable arm and a longtime supporter of youth education and community initiatives.
Event features and media visuals include:
- Student welcome parade led by the Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe.
- Introductory remarks and official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Ravens leadership, Junior Achievement executives and student representatives.
- Swearing-in ceremony with a Ravens representative administering the official oath of office and presenting a commemorative gift to the student mayor.
- Hands-on student business activations inside the space, including play calling in the broadcast booth, Flock Shop merchandise sales, jersey design surveying and corporate sponsorship sales.
Featured Attendees:
- Ravens Players: Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan and Devontez Walker
- Ravens Entertainment: Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe
- Junior Achievement: Junior Achievement of Central Maryland leadership, student civic/business representatives and students from Baltimore City Public Schools
*Please note that player appearances and featured attendees are subject to change.*
When:
|Time (ET)
|Visuals
|9:30 a.m.
|Student arrival & high-energy Ravens welcome
|10 a.m.
|Remarks and ribbon-cutting
|10:30 a.m.
|Student mayor swearing-in ceremony
|10:40 a.m.
|Junior Achievement BizTown parade
Where:
Junior Achievement BizTown
Junior Achievement Youth Workforce and Innovation Center
1725 Twin Springs Road
Baltimore, MD 21227