About Carnaval De Luz:

Recorded all over the place and produced by Jacknife Lee, Carnaval De Luz is a collection of 12 songs exploring themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance in the face of dark, encroaching forces. Sonically, there are echoes of the band's most experimental work combined with some strict songwriting in the shape of 'The Greatest Show On Earth', 'Glorify' and 'Midnight Sunshine', as well as the 2mins 35second homage to early surf-punk insolence that is 'Silencio'.

The roots of Carnaval De Luz can be traced directly to U2's two surprise-released and critically acclaimed six-track EPs of early 2026, recorded during the same creative period as the new album. Those releases, Days of Ash and Easter Lily, followed the liturgical calendar, and so Carnaval De Luz sits, stands and dances before them in timeline. Carnival, a celebration of the flesh, 'carne', before the denial that is Lent, a period of reflection, and the rebirth of Easter. The song connecting the album and two EPs is the final track on the new album, 'Torn', a duet between Bono and the late, great Dolly Parton, in what has sadly turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance. Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, it's a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.

Carnaval De Luz is released in the band's 50th year, 2026, one in which U2 will have released 24 new songs. The album also sees collaborations from Brian Eno (co-writing and synthesizers on 'Go (Carnaval De Luz)', 'The Greatest Show on Earth' and 'Can't Stop Us Now'), Martin Garrix (co-writing on 'Glorify'), and Daniel Lanois (playing pedal steel on 'Torn'); with additional production from Ryan Tedder on 'Silencio'.

Listen to first single 'Street of Dreams' HERE, watch music video HERE.

Listen to second single 'Silencio' HERE, watch music video HERE.

The track listing for Carnaval De Luz is:

1. Go (Carnaval De Luz)

2. La Reina

3. Street Of Dreams

4. The Mirror Maker (Rosalía)

5. Superficiality

6. If The World Is At War We Better Not Be

7. Silencio

8. The Greatest Show On Earth

9. Glorify

10. Midnight Sunshine

11. Can't Stop Us Now

12. Torn (Feat. Dolly Parton)

Carnaval De Luz will be available in formats including: Limited Edition Deluxe Vinyl & CD Boxsets, Various Limited Edition Coloured & Bespoke Vinyl variants, Standard CD, Standard Vinyl, Digital Download. Pre-order, pre-save HERE.

About U2:

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 has toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold 175 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience award. U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for 'The Hands That Built America' for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for 'Ordinary Love' for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. U2's fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience – the companion release to 2014's Songs Of Innocence - was released in December 2017 debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, setting U2 apart as the only band in history to have topped the chart in four successive decades.

In 2018, the U2 hit the road with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, an arena production which saw the band continue to push the creative boundaries of technology and engineering. And following 2017's acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour - the record-breaking smash hit tour celebrating the band's seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree – The Joshua Tree Tour took U2 to New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as bring "the biggest band in the world" (The Guardian) to Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Mumbai for the very first time. In November 2019, the band released a track in collaboration with A.R. Rahman titled 'Ahimsa', which was performed live at Mumbai's, D.Y. Patil Stadium. In 2020, SiriusXM and U2 announced the launch of U2 X-Radio, a complete immersion into the work and influences of the band from the Northside of Dublin, all curated by U2. Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years – was released on March 17, 2023, topping the album charts around the world including the UK and Ireland. Acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, U2 has always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 - consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation most recently with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere which lit up Las Vegas for a critically-acclaimed 40-date run to launch the world's most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere.

'Days Of Ash', a brand new 6-track EP was released on Ash Wednesday, February 18th 2026, a self-contained collection of five new songs and a poem - 'American Obituary', 'The Tears Of Things', 'Song Of The Future', 'Wildpeace', 'One Life At A Time' and 'Yours Eternally' (ft. Ed Sheeran & Taras Topolia) – which came as an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom. A second, separate 6-track EP titled 'Easter Lily' was released on Good Friday this year, a much more reflective set of songs emerging from a more personal, private place that some may retreat to in such times – exploring themes of friendship, loss, hope, and ultimately, renewal. Carnaval De Luz - the sixteenth studio album from U2 and the first album of new material from the band in nine years - will be released on November 13th, 2026, on Island Records.

About Stephen Wilson Jr.:

Raised in the hollers of southern Indiana, Stephen Wilson Jr. has taken an unconventional path to becoming one of Nashville's most distinctive singer-songwriters. An Indiana Golden Gloves boxing championship finalist, former scientist and indie rock frontman, Wilson Jr. signed a publishing deal with BMG Nashville in 2016, earning cuts from Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Caitlyn Smith and others before signing with Big Loud Records and releasing his critically acclaimed debut double album søn of dad in 2023. A deeply personal 22-song tribute to his late father, the album established Wilson Jr. as an artist unafraid to push beyond genre boundaries, earning widespread acclaim with appearances on The Howard Stern Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, Later…with Jools Holland and many more. His viral cover of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," which he performed at the 2025 CMA Awards, has amassed tens of millions of streams and was featured over the closing credits of The Heart of the Beast. He was named 2026 CMA New Artist of the Year, following four nominations at the 60th Annual CMA Awards, including Song and Video of the Year for his single "Gary," on which he was the sole songwriter, and Male Vocalist of the Year. Wilson Jr. is a first-time GRAMMY nominee with two nominations at the 2027 awards including Best Country Song ("Hardwired" feat. Miranda Lambert) and Best Country Solo Performance ("Gary"). On February 26, 2027, Wilson Jr. will release his ambitious new double album, Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman, via Big Loud Records, further expanding the singular musical world he's been building.

About The War On Drugs: