The Baltimore Ravens, the only NFL franchise named after a literary work and its legendary author, are deepening their connection to Baltimore's heritage through a new partnership with Poe Baltimore, the nonprofit organization that operates the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum. The Ravens recently donated $50,000 to Poe Baltimore to help offset challenges created by ongoing demolition and redevelopment activity near the museum while also supporting the organization's future expansion plans. The partnership will further raise awareness of one of Baltimore's most treasured cultural landmarks, located just blocks from M&T Bank Stadium.
As part of the collaboration, a bust of Edgar Allan Poe by internationally acclaimed sculptor Zenos Frudakis is temporarily on display in the membership club, The Raven, at M&T Bank Stadium. The sculpture was generously donated to Poe Baltimore earlier this year and will now serve as a prominent symbol of the connection between the city's literary and sports legacies. Poe Baltimore also joined fans on Ravens Walk for the Ravens' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers and may return for additional home games throughout the season.
"Poe House is entering an important new chapter, and the Baltimore Ravens stepped forward this summer to support us at a pivotal moment," said Enrica Jang, Executive Director of Poe Baltimore. "Their generosity helped us navigate the challenges of demolition surrounding the museum as we work toward an ambitious expansion. Poe House and the Ravens have always been linked by Edgar Allan Poe, and we're excited to build on that shared history. The remarkable bronze bust by Zenos Frudakis was a historic gift to Poe House, and the Ravens will safeguard it at M&T Bank Stadium for the next year as we work to build its permanent home. We're proud to share this Baltimore icon with Ravens fans and grateful to the team for their partnership."
Named for Poe's iconic poem The Raven, the Baltimore Ravens have long embraced the author's legacy as part of the team's identity. This new partnership highlights a shared commitment to celebrating Baltimore's unique history while investing in its cultural future.
The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum preserves the life and legacy of one of America's most influential writers, welcoming visitors from around the world to explore Poe's enduring impact on literature and popular culture. Poe Baltimore has launched a $3 million capital campaign to preserve the historic house and expand the museum.
About Poe Baltimore
Poe Baltimore is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to fund, maintain and interpret The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, and to celebrate the legacy of one of Baltimore's most famous residents. The organization is dedicated to maintaining the museum as a vibrant experience for the thousands of visitors who come from around the world each year, and as part of a broader mission of city-wide events and educational opportunities celebrating Poe's legacy in Baltimore and beyond.
About Zenos Frudakis
Contemporary Philadelphia-based sculptor Zenos Frudakis has been a professional working sculptor for nearly five decades. In that time, he has created more than 150 monumental works in public and private collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. An alumnus of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a master's in fine art from the University of Pennsylvania. Zenos' emphasis has been the figure and the portrait, as demonstrated in his many monumental figure/portrait works, individual portrait busts and bas-reliefs. He excels at expressing the character and vitality of his subjects while capturing an accurate likeness. Zenos portfolio includes figure sculpture, animals, bas-reliefs, portraits -- both busts and paintings -of living and historical individuals, and poetic/philosophical sculpture with a socially conscious sensibility. www.zenosfrudakis.com.