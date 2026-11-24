The Baltimore Ravens, the only NFL franchise named after a literary work and its legendary author, are deepening their connection to Baltimore's heritage through a new partnership with Poe Baltimore, the nonprofit organization that operates the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum. The Ravens recently donated $50,000 to Poe Baltimore to help offset challenges created by ongoing demolition and redevelopment activity near the museum while also supporting the organization's future expansion plans. The partnership will further raise awareness of one of Baltimore's most treasured cultural landmarks, located just blocks from M&T Bank Stadium.

As part of the collaboration, a bust of Edgar Allan Poe by internationally acclaimed sculptor Zenos Frudakis is temporarily on display in the membership club, The Raven, at M&T Bank Stadium. The sculpture was generously donated to Poe Baltimore earlier this year and will now serve as a prominent symbol of the connection between the city's literary and sports legacies. Poe Baltimore also joined fans on Ravens Walk for the Ravens' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers and may return for additional home games throughout the season.

"Poe House is entering an important new chapter, and the Baltimore Ravens stepped forward this summer to support us at a pivotal moment," said Enrica Jang, Executive Director of Poe Baltimore. "Their generosity helped us navigate the challenges of demolition surrounding the museum as we work toward an ambitious expansion. Poe House and the Ravens have always been linked by Edgar Allan Poe, and we're excited to build on that shared history. The remarkable bronze bust by Zenos Frudakis was a historic gift to Poe House, and the Ravens will safeguard it at M&T Bank Stadium for the next year as we work to build its permanent home. We're proud to share this Baltimore icon with Ravens fans and grateful to the team for their partnership."

Named for Poe's iconic poem The Raven, the Baltimore Ravens have long embraced the author's legacy as part of the team's identity. This new partnership highlights a shared commitment to celebrating Baltimore's unique history while investing in its cultural future.