Stray Kids Announce 2027 World Tour 'Run It' Across North America, Europe and the UK

Global superstars Stray Kids today announced their highly anticipated 2027 World Tour 'RUN IT,' featuring stadium shows across North America, Europe and the UK next year. The tour kicks off Sunday, May 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle before continuing to Vancouver, Santa Clara, San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, Paris, London, Munich, Barcelona and more, finally wrapping next summer at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

As previously announced, Lee Know will not participate in the North American and European legs of the tour as he will begin his mandatory military service ahead of those dates. While he fulfills his service, the remaining seven members will continue the tour, bringing the full-scale Stray Kids live experience to fans around the world.

The announcement follows Stray Kids' recent series of special 'STRAYCITY' performances across Latin America this fall, which brought the group to Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Mexico City, with support from NEXZ, Bad Milk, Kei Linch, K4OS, Cocho, Andrés Obregón and RENEE, with lineups varying by city. The group also headlined Rock in Rio, making history as both the first K-pop act to headline the festival and the first K-pop act ever to perform at the event.

These milestones build on Stray Kids' headline appearances at BST Hyde Park in London and Lollapalooza Chicago in 2024, and their record-breaking Stray Kids World Tour <dominATE> that ended in 2025. The tour spanned 56 shows across 35 regions and played iconic venues around the world, including sold out multi-night runs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and Stade de France in Paris.

Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' supports the group's latest release, THIS & THAT, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With this milestone, Stray Kids became the first act in history to debut their first nine charting albums at No. 1. This achievement further extended their record as the K-pop act with the most No. 1 albums in Billboard 200 history, as well as the group with the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums of the 21st century.

In 2026, Stray Kids also earned six new RIAA certifications across their catalog, including Platinum certification for "God's Menu" and Gold certifications for KARMA, "LALALALA," "Chk Chk Boom," "S-Class" and "CASE 143," further cementing their position as one of the leading forces in global music.

TICKETS: Tickets will first be available through the STAY Membership Presale beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 11am local time.

To participate in the Stray Kids Artist Presale on Wednesday, November 18 at 3pm local time, fans must sign up HERE by Sunday, November 15 at 12pm PT*. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. Working in partnership with Ticketmaster, extra protections will be in place to help block bad actors from signing up for the Artist Presale. Some fans may be asked to complete a quick selfie check, or in rare cases, provide an ID via Persona to sign up. Find out more about security checks here.

*The Stray Kids Artist Presale applies to all dates except France and Italy, where fans can register for presale access through co:brand, HERE.

The general onsale for all dates begins Thursday, November 19 at 3pm local time at livenation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the exclusive pre-show VIP soundcheck, a gift item, early entry, commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, a pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 'RUN IT' 2027 DATES:

Sat, Jan 16 — Bangkok, TH — Impact Arena*

Sun, Jan 17 — Bangkok, TH — Impact Arena*

Sat, Mar 6 — Singapore, SG — Singapore Indoor Stadium*

Sun, Mar 7 — Singapore, SG — Singapore Indoor Stadium*

Sat, Apr 24 — Yokohama, JP — Nissan Stadium^

Sun, Apr 25 — Yokohama, JP — Nissan Stadium^

Tue, May 4 — Osaka, JP — Yanmar Stadium Nagai^

Wed, May 5 — Osaka, JP — Yanmar Stadium Nagai^

Sun, May 16 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field

Wed, May 19 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

Sat, May 22 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi's Stadium

Tue, May 25 — San Diego, CA — PETCO Park

Sat, May 29 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

Thu, Jun 3 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sat, Jun 5 — Houston, TX — Reliant Stadium

Tue, Jun 8 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fri, Jun 11 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Mon, Jun 14 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium

Fri, Jun 18 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Tue, Jun 22 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

Fri, Jun 25 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Tue, Jun 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Fri, Jul 9 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena

Tue, Jul 13 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat, Jul 17 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena

Wed, Jul 21 — Vienna, AT — Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Sat, Jul 24 — Barcelona, ES — Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Tue, Jul 27 — Arnhem, NL — GelreDome

Sat, Jul 31 — Milan, IT — San Siro Stadium

*Previously Announced Dates

^Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT STRAY KIDS:

Stray Kids is JYP Entertainment's eight-member group that debuted in 2018. Renowned for their boundary-pushing music and electrifying performances, the group has built a distinctive artistic identity through its in-house production unit, 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN), who lead the creation of the majority of Stray Kids' discography. Beyond 3RACHA, all members actively contribute to the group's creative development, helping shape the artistic vision and signature sound that define Stray Kids. Their self-produced artistry has earned widespread acclaim, with numerous albums and singles receiving Gold and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

As one of the most influential acts in global music today, Stray Kids made history with nine consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200. The group has also garnered prestigious accolades from the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and People's Choice Awards. Their global impact continues to grow through sold-out stadium performances, record-breaking world tours, and headline appearances at major international festivals.

In 2026, Stray Kids further expanded their worldwide presence with headline performances at New York's Governors Ball Music Festival and Brazil's Rock in Rio, while also launching STRAYCITY, a new festival series with its first events across Latin America. Alongside the Stray Kids World Tour <RUN IT> and the release of their mini album, THIS & THAT, Stray Kids continue to solidify their status as one of the most influential and dynamic acts in global music.

STRAY KIDS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Stray Kids

Bryan Kehn | Republic Records

Nicole Hajjar | Republic Records

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