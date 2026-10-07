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Ravens' Eighth Annual Caw to Action Logs a Record 16 Million Minutes of Service

Oct 07, 2026 at 08:38 AM
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Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and United Way of Central Maryland held their eighth annual Caw to Action community day of service on Tuesday, Oct. 6, generating 16 million minutes of service through projects in Maryland and across participating communities nationwide and globally. The initiative included 170 schools and 85,000 student volunteers, with estimates indicating that 275,000 people will receive direct assistance from the overall service projects.

"Every year, this day grows in both scale and impact, and seeing 170 schools and 85,000 student volunteers come together in service demonstrates just how meaningful this effort has become," Ravens President Sashi Brown stated. "Philanthropic financial support is important, but there is no substitute for showing up in the communities we serve. Caw to Action gives our players, coaches and staff a great opportunity to unite outside of football, connect directly with community members and work alongside our fans to help hundreds of thousands of people."

Aiding participating nonprofits across the region, Caw to Action connected volunteers with opportunities to support a wide range of causes, from food assistance and essential household supplies to animal welfare, veterans' services and youth education. United Way of Central Maryland helped identify local organizations and coordinated service opportunities throughout Maryland.

Governor Wes Moore provided a Governor's Citation recognizing Oct. 6 as an "Official Day of Service," highlighting the collective effort to give back through Caw to Action.

"I am excited to recognize Caw to Action, the Baltimore Ravens' statewide day of service, and I want to give a special shout out to each and every person who participates, because your service will save us," said Gov. Moore. "Caw to Action mobilizes fans, players, coaches, staff, corporate partners, schools, nonprofit organizations, and community groups to address their communities' most urgent needs through volunteer projects across Maryland. Together, through service, we will build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future for all."

Schools were central to this year's initiative, engaging students in service opportunities that connected classrooms to community needs. Activities included food drives and letters to service members and children in hospitals, offering students meaningful ways to support others.

Caw to Action's reach also extended beyond Maryland through participation inspired by individual Ravens players and their hometowns, other communities connected to the team and Ravens Flock Groups around the world.

"For eight years running, Caw to Action has brought together the power of the Baltimore Ravens, United Way of Central Maryland, and thousands of dedicated volunteers to support people and neighborhoods in need," said Carmen Del Guercio, Interim President and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. "Year after year, people show up ready to make a difference, proving that united is the way to bring big wins like this to our community. We're thankful to the Ravens for their longstanding partnership and to every volunteer who helped turn a day of service into lasting impact."

Participating states outside Maryland included Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. International participation included Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Switzerland.

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